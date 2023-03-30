'Think She'll Notice?' Woman Dyes Sister's Dog Into Multicolored Dalmatian

A dog groomer has left the internet in stitches after she gave her sister's dog an unusual makeover.

The groomer, referred to as u/spoolionthenet on Reddit, shared a picture of Great Pyrenees and spaniel mix Brew after his creative makeover, including colorful spots and bright colored ears.

New to dog grooming, the 27-year-old is currently caring for her sister's dog while she is on vacation.

"I've been handling and bathing dogs in the salon for two years now. I'm grateful to have found a career that I'm not only passionate about, but lets me be...creative, as you can see with my sister's dog," the groomer told Newsweek.

Rescue dog Brew showing off his new look thanks to his owner's sister who is a dog groomer. spoolionthenet/Reddit

Rescue dog Brew has been part of the family for just over a year, and when the woman's sister went to the U.S. from Canada for a week to visit family, she agreed to pet sit.

In a hilarious post on Reddit's r/rarepuppers forum, she wrote: "I'm a dog groomer and my sister left me with her dog while she was on vacation. Do you think she'll notice?"

With over 46,000 upvotes and more than 1,000 comments, Redditors were in stitches at the inventive new look for the dog.

"Is that a dog or a funfetti cake?!?" asked one commenter, while another wrote: "How cute is that. Love those two-tone ears."

Before his new look, Brew had never been to a grooming salon before. But as he's never allowed his owners to clip his claws, the poster decided she would take him to her workplace to get them cleaned up.

"My sister and I had previously spoken in the past about dying Brew to look like a Dalmatian. She told me to do it to prank her husband one day—they like pulling little harmless pranks on each other. We had this conversation months ago, but I've been itching to do it ever since," said the groomer. "He was so good and not afraid at all. He deserves a gold star. It doesn't take me long at all to bath and brush up a dog like Brew—I spent some extra time brushing him but the entire process including his nails and the chalk only took an hour."

Who doesn't love a sprinkle-donut doggie.

Earlier this year, another pet owner gained viral attention for an unusual pup makeover when she turned her poodle into a Dalmatian with the help of a little pet-safe dye.

The look was created with a pet-safe hair chalk that unlike dye that soaks into the fur just sits on top of the hair.

"I'd compare it to a make up palette," said the groomer. "It is super temporary. Brew should be entirely back to his white coat by the weekend."

During the process, she could barely contain her excitement. "I was giggling hysterically the entire time, he was so loving and patient! The second we stepped out of the salon there were people asking for photos. Somehow I didn't expect that," she said. "It was sweet, and it gets him a lot of hellos and pets, which he always enjoys."

The big reveal happened the next day when her sister returned from vacation.

"My sister and her husband drove all day only to come back to be greeted by a funfetti cake dog," laughed the groomer. "My sister found it hilarious and found it even funnier when she realized that her husband was petrified that it was dye, not chalk."

Would the groomer recommend other people try out the fun new look for their dogs? Only if they stay safe.

"I'd only suggest doing this if you know your dog can handle it, and it's safe to do for their comfort," she said. "You can buy commercial pet safe hair chalk and dyes pretty easily, but I urge anyone who wants to try to make sure the product is safe for their pet. You can use vegan hair formulas and even beet juice for this sort of thing too."

Brew's fun transformation into a "circus dog" brought joy to not only his family but thousands online after his picture went viral.

"Who doesn't love a sprinkle-donut doggie," laughed the groomer. "The whole family has checked up on the post and the comments have been wonderful."

