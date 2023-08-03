Woman Earning Six Figures Slammed for Expecting Friend to Pay 50% of Bill

The internet has dragged a woman who recently got into an argument with her best friend after she refused to pay for her dinner, turning all their friends against her.

In a post shared on Reddit in late July under the username u/FitPurchase99, the woman's best friend wrote that they have been close since they were kids. Since she can remember, they have always split the bill in half, even though her friend, Vanessa, always ordered more food than she ever did.

Vanessa recently got a promotion and a pay rise, which brought her salary up to six figures, and she asked the poster out for a celebratory meal. She agreed but told her that she would be paying only for her food. She would not share the bill in half like they always do because it's not fair, since she eats less.

The poster wrote: "I should add that a few weeks prior, my older sister Bianca told me how ridiculous it was that I was splitting the check by paying half of it when I would only order food that amounted to only a quarter of the check."

The two enjoyed their dinner, but when the bill came and she paid only for her food, Vanessa got mad at her. She said she thought she was only joking and that she would not have ordered so much food if she had known they weren't going to split the bill in half.

"She became a bit mad and said 'And you just decided to be a bitch and pull this stunt on the day when I got promoted?? Fine then, I will pay for my food'," the poster wrote, "and she did and just exited right after without even waiting for me, which was not cool because she had picked me up at my place and [driven] us here so I had to call an Uber and pay $36 for the ride home.

"This morning, my phone is full of messages from my other friends saying that I was an a****** for demanding this on the day of her big promotion and for being a cheapskate. I just don't want to overpay so much. It's fine if it's $10-$20 more than what I ordered, but over $50?? That amount can go towards necessities and bills," the poster added.

Florence Ann Romano, personal-growth strategist, and author of Build Your Village: A Guide to Finding Joy and Community in Every Stage of Life, told Newsweek: "It sounds like this problem has been years in the making. Unfortunately, it's hard to retroactively fix a 'standard' (though it wasn't comfortable for both parties) that has been long-standing.

"The bigger issue here is bringing other friends into the fight, instead of just keeping it between the original duo. This just pours gasoline on the fire. In terms of how these friends go forward, paying for their own meals is now the only option, unless explicitly stated that one is treating the other."

Romano said it was strange that the recently promoted friend asked her pal to join her for a celebratory meal, ordered a majority of the food, and then wanted to split the meal.

"She should have paid for the entire meal, if she had been gracious enough to do so, to thank her friend for joining her in this milestone moment. It's odd to ask a friend to celebrate with you and then want them to foot half the bill," Romano said.

One user, aredddit, commented: "'Oh, I wouldn't have ordered so much if I knew you were being serious.' Everything up to that point could have been an innocent mistake but that comment shows she's been taking advantage of you."

Natural_Garbage7674 wrote: "The fact that she flat out said that she would have ordered less if she knew you weren't subsidizing her meal? She's been doing this, on purpose, for a long time. She knew full well what she was doing and did it without guilt or second thought. You flat-out told her that you weren't going to subsidize her anymore and she just assumed you would keep doing it because she's so used to taking advantage of you that she didn't even consider that you'd stop it.

"You mentioned she earns more and you don't understand why she would do this. I earn more than my friends, I often go way over the top when we go out to eat. And you know what happens? I pay more than my share to make sure no one has to pay for me. She doesn't sound like a friend, she sounds like a user."

