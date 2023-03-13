Woman's Reaction to Being Yelled at by Neighbor Praised: 'Electric Fence'

A post about a parent who "frightened" their neighbor for not cleaning up after her dog has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum, receiving over 500 comments.

In a post shared on the Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum, user Smartieshavesomeanswers said that, behind the housing development they live in, there is a "lovely big field." All the local kids head there to play soccer during the weekends.

A few weekends ago, the user and their sons were walking through the field when they noticed a woman "carried on walking" after her dog had pooped.

In a September 2017 survey of 2,000 American adults conducted by market research firm OnePoll for Homes.com, the real estate company, trash/mess and animal waste were reported to be among the top 10 reasons people argue with a neighbor.

A quarter of those surveyed have had a "long-running feud" with a person living next door to them. Just over a third (36 percent) said they had issues that escalated to "full-blown arguments."

In this instance, the parent "shouted over" at her, telling her to "pick up her dog's mess." The user later blocked the woman's way as she tried to walk away and "made her pick it up."

It later turned out that the woman owns the field. An electric fence went up on both sides of the path there following the latest encounter.

Did the parent cross the line? Etiquette experts told Newsweek that the poster's "bold move" was "not acceptable" and they should apologize. However, they're "doubtful" that it would help turn things around.

The user in the latest post wrote that when they told the woman to clean up after her dog, she said she'd "go back for it later" and told the poster to "mind [their] own business."

When the poster explained that "kids were playing [in the field] and it was disgusting," the woman replied "it wouldn't be a problem" if the kids stayed on the footpath and that "it was her field."

The poster wrote: "I made her pick it up and thought that was the end of it," but later saw an electric fence had been put up "all properly signed and everything."

According to the user, "a few have spoken with the lady" and "she does actually own it—what are the chances?"

The woman told the others that "she felt frightened and intimidated by someone, and now doesn't want the kids using it any more and is going to move some of her sheep in there once it's had a 'rest'," the poster wrote.

The "neighbors are furious that the kids can't play there anymore," the user explained. "Apparently she just heads round the field once a day with a scooper to tidy it, all my neighbors seem to think she is god's gift even doing this. Was I in the wrong?"

'Not Acceptable'

Laura Windsor is an etiquette and protocol consultant and founder of the Laura Windsor Etiquette Academy in London. She told Newsweek: "It is not acceptable to intimidate someone. I can imagine the lady who owned the field was frightened by her behavior, especially if, in the end, she was made to clean up after her dog.

"It is acceptable perhaps to bring one's attention to a faux pas, but whatever the answer, it is then best to stop and walk away. No one likes to be told what to do and, worse, have someone cut them off and block their way," she said.

Windsor received her etiquette training from a former member of The Royal Household of Queen Elizabeth II. She advised that it would be "appropriate" to apologize either in a public place, "as it is clear that she was frightened by this other person's behavior" or send her an apology note and even some flowers.

"This, however, does not guarantee a positive outcome (i.e that the children will be allowed to play on the field in the future)," Windsor said.

'Doubtful' an Apology Will Help

Jules Martinez Hirst is an etiquette expert and co-author of the book The Power of Civility. She told Newsweek that, in the case of the latest post, "trying to get the dog walker to do the right thing has backfired and now the community is paying the price."

Once the dog walker said that it was her field, the poster "should have backed off and let her go on her way." But, instead, they continued with their "aggressiveness and made the woman feel so uncomfortable that she has fenced in the field," added Hirst.

The author said the poster should apologize to the dog walker but will it help? "Doubtful because the dog walker has already paid for the fence, but it may help ease her guilt," Hirst added.

You're a Guest on Someone's Property

Nick Leighton is etiquette expert and the host of the podcast Were You Raised by Wolves?. He told Newsweek that "people should pick up after their pets promptly." But in the case of the latest post, "this is private property and the OP [original poster] is just a guest. This changes the game entirely."

Leighton said the fact that even after the poster was told this was private property, they still "made [the dog owner] pick it up," which is a "bold move." It's "no ordinary fence... it's electrified."

Leighton added: "It would certainly be appropriate for the poster to apologize to the land owner for the encounter."

'Wouldn't Hurt' for Dog Owner to Practice a Bit of Etiquette

Etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts told Newsweek that, while the dog walker in the latest case owns the property, "because she allows it open to the public, it wouldn't hurt for her to practice a bit of etiquette on the go-go and pick up after her dog."

She explained: "It may be her own private park, but when she allows others to dwell, it's considerate to pick up after your dog so others don't have to."

'You Really Overstepped'

Several users sided with the dog owner and criticized the original poster, saying that they "overstepped" the mark.

HiccupHorrendousHaddock wrote: "You and your children were trespassing on her property, blocked her way while insisting she remove the dog muck...I don't blame her for wanting to put up a fence after that. That wasn't a public park, you really overstepped."

MamaCanYouBuyMeABanana posted: "She isn't being spiteful...she was scared and has responded appropriately to being physically intimidated in her own field."

JamAndButterOnColdToastPlease commented that the woman "doesn't need an excuse [to put up a fence], its her field."

User erikbloodaxe wrote: "You have caused this issue Op. You. The landowner didn't do anything wrong but you did..."

IhearyouClemFandango wrote: "You can't go blocking people's paths and demanding they do things, whether they own a field or not."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of this case.

Do you have a similar dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.