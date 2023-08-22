Woman Escapes Kidnapper in Oklahoma After He Falls Asleep

After several days of being brutalized, an Oklahoma woman was able to escape her kidnapper after the captor fell asleep.

The incident was first reported by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, per a press release provided to Newsweek. Deputies on Monday afternoon responded to a call about an injured woman near 7900 Charles Page Boulevard in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Upon their arrival, they found that the woman had been heavily beaten and injured, and promptly took her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her name has not been disclosed to the public at this time.

Speaking to the deputies, the woman said that on Saturday, she had been staying at a motel on Charles Page Boulevard when she ran into an ex-boyfriend, 53-year-old Bobby Lee Mann. Mann became aggravated over the fact that she would not drop the domestic violence assault she had previously filed against him. He then pulled a knife and threatened to kill the woman if she did not come with him to a nearby homeless encampment.

The incident comes not long after the Tulsa Police reported that a man, Bryan Alexis Saucedo-Gamino, was charged with carrying out two unrelated kidnapping incidents. The first involved the man allegedly pulling a gun on a driver and demanding they give him a ride, later stealing the vehicle and driving off with it. Later, he allegedly demanded that a couple at Promenade Mall also give him a ride around town, also at gunpoint. Additionally, NeighborhoodScout found Tulsa to be one of the top 100 most dangerous cities in the U.S.A.

Over the course of several days, Mann allegedly held the woman captive at the encampment, beating and strangling her repeatedly, and threatening her with rape. On Monday, after he fell asleep, she was able to escape by flagging people down for help.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Department is now searching for Mann and has urged the public to come to them with any information that might help lead to his arrest. Mann is described as a white man, six feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds. A mugshot shared by the department with Newsweek also showed that he is balding and has greying hair, as well as a tattoo encircling the base of his neck.

A mugshot of Bobby Lee Mann, provided by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Tulsa Sheriff's Office

He is also known to ride a red 10-speed bicycle with "specialized" written on it in white lettering. Any member of the public who believes they have seen him is urged to call 911 immediately.

Above, a photo of Bobby Lee Mann seen riding a red bicycle, provided by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Tulsa Sheriff's Office

The encampment that Mann was staying at was located near the intersection of Charles Page Boulevard and South 81st Avenue, just off a major highway. According to Google Maps, the encampment also appeared to be situated near Katy Trail and a flea market business.