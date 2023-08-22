Politics

Woman Escapes Kidnapper in Oklahoma After He Falls Asleep

By
Politics Oklahoma Kidnapping Police Crime

After several days of being brutalized, an Oklahoma woman was able to escape her kidnapper after the captor fell asleep.

The incident was first reported by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, per a press release provided to Newsweek. Deputies on Monday afternoon responded to a call about an injured woman near 7900 Charles Page Boulevard in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Upon their arrival, they found that the woman had been heavily beaten and injured, and promptly took her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her name has not been disclosed to the public at this time.

Speaking to the deputies, the woman said that on Saturday, she had been staying at a motel on Charles Page Boulevard when she ran into an ex-boyfriend, 53-year-old Bobby Lee Mann. Mann became aggravated over the fact that she would not drop the domestic violence assault she had previously filed against him. He then pulled a knife and threatened to kill the woman if she did not come with him to a nearby homeless encampment.

The incident comes not long after the Tulsa Police reported that a man, Bryan Alexis Saucedo-Gamino, was charged with carrying out two unrelated kidnapping incidents. The first involved the man allegedly pulling a gun on a driver and demanding they give him a ride, later stealing the vehicle and driving off with it. Later, he allegedly demanded that a couple at Promenade Mall also give him a ride around town, also at gunpoint. Additionally, NeighborhoodScout found Tulsa to be one of the top 100 most dangerous cities in the U.S.A.

Over the course of several days, Mann allegedly held the woman captive at the encampment, beating and strangling her repeatedly, and threatening her with rape. On Monday, after he fell asleep, she was able to escape by flagging people down for help.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Department is now searching for Mann and has urged the public to come to them with any information that might help lead to his arrest. Mann is described as a white man, six feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds. A mugshot shared by the department with Newsweek also showed that he is balding and has greying hair, as well as a tattoo encircling the base of his neck.

Woman Escapes Kidnapper in Oklahoma Mugshot
A mugshot of Bobby Lee Mann, provided by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Tulsa Sheriff's Office

He is also known to ride a red 10-speed bicycle with "specialized" written on it in white lettering. Any member of the public who believes they have seen him is urged to call 911 immediately.

Woman Escapes Kidnapper in Oklahoma Bicycle
Above, a photo of Bobby Lee Mann seen riding a red bicycle, provided by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Tulsa Sheriff's Office

The encampment that Mann was staying at was located near the intersection of Charles Page Boulevard and South 81st Avenue, just off a major highway. According to Google Maps, the encampment also appeared to be situated near Katy Trail and a flea market business.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC