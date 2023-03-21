Woman Expecting Friend to Work at Her Business Events for Free Sparks Fury

A woman who has been ignoring her friend unless she needs unpaid help has sparked fury online.

In a post to UK parenting site Mumsnet, user Lucyintheskywithcubiczirconia said she felt taken advantage of, after realizing that a close friend only contacted her when she wanted free help with events.

Describing herself as a "friendly, enthusiastic, helpful kind of person," the poster cares for her elderly family members and neighbors, along with doing volunteer work.

However, she recently had the "devastating" realization that many of her friends only reach out when they need her skills.

"[My] 'friends' now only ever contact me to ask me to volunteer for their latest money making ventures," she wrote. "I have low self esteem and this latest occurrence really upset me, I feel worthless."

One of her so-called pals recently asked for help with a large event. Lucyintheskywithcubiczirconia obliged, turning up early and working well into the night—entirely for free.

"[I] worked so hard all evening (was sweaty and achey afterwards) while she schmoozed and mingled," she said.

"The event was a great success, she made lots of money and I was happy for her.

"However she did not pay me a penny, nor even send a thank you message or box of chocolates or any token of appreciation...This baffles me!"

A few weeks have now passed, and the poster still feels "used, hurt and insignificant."

"She knows I'm financially in a very tight spot at the moment," she continued.

"She has just messaged me asking if I can help with another event next week and I don't even want to respond.

"Please could you wise mumsnetters help me come up with a gracious reply that doesn't provoke a disagreement, as my self esteem is on the floor and I don't have the strength or confidence to argue."

Mumsnet was furious on the woman's behalf, but also advised her to stand up for herself, with the post receiving almost 350 comments.

'Understand That It's OK to Say No'

According to Marni Goldman, a life coach and author of True to Myself, people often take advantage of others because "we allow them to."

"I truly mean no disrespect when I say that," she told Newsweek.

"Sadly, there are unhealed versions of ourselves, walking around 'people pleasing' and doing anything to avoid conflict and/or to feel validated."

To stop yourself from becoming an easy target for "selfish, uncaring people," Goldman recommends setting boundaries—although it's not always an easy task.

"Understand that it's ok to say no," she said. "Putting up boundaries is so healthy and crucial for our self-worth and self-love."

As you assert yourself more, you may find that some relationships naturally come to end. However, you can also actively choose to remove people from your life who don't respect you.

"If a person, place, or thing, cost you your peace, it's too expensive," Goldman said.

"If you feel you have to explain yourself, or if someone isn't happy for all your success and accolades, [it might be time to] let that relationship go."

'Don't Let People Walk All Over You'

In the comments, Lucyintheskywithcubiczirconia clarified that the event was not a charity gig, and was for her friend's business. Her friend also promised to pay her, but hadn't come through.

Mumsnet users urged the poster not to work another moment for free, with Bunnyhascovidnoteggs advising that she send "an invoice" for the last event.

"Charge £20 ($24) an hour," recommended Gymmum82.

"Just say 'no, you haven't paid me yet for the last event,'" said Charley50.

"Here's my bank details so you can pay me, as we agreed."

Many encouraged her to take a stand, with Eas1lyd1stracted calling the friend a "rude nasty user."

"No is a complete sentence," said AlwaysGinPlease.

"Don't let people walk all over you," agreed butterfliedtwo. "They will honestly treat you how you let them."

"I think you need to be a bit honest about how you feel," wrote BluetheBear. "It's terrible you didn't get a thank you."

MyStarBoy commented: "I wouldn't even oblige her with a response after the way she used you without even a thank you.

"It's actually quite liberating to take control and dump people like this."

Newsweek wasn't able to verify the details of the case.

