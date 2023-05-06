Woman Explains How She Missed 3 Flights in a Row While Stood at the Airport

Already having missed two flights, 26-year-old Sara Poskonka could not believe it when a third flight left without her from Newark Airport.

Missing a flight is most people's worst nightmare, but in 2019 Poskonka, from New Jersey missed not just one but three flights in a row while trying to travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to see her family.

"I was definitely frustrated at the time," she told Newsweek. "But now I can laugh at it."

Sharing the story from four years ago on her TikTok page under the handle @facecination, Poskonka told the story, barely keeping a straight face, as she recalled how she missed her first flight because she misunderstood the difference between boarding times and departure times.

26-year-old Sara Poskonka recalled the moment she missed not one but three flights in 2019 while traveling to see her sister. @facecination/TikTok

United Airlines then booked Poskonka onto the next flight. But as this was four hours away, she was stuck waiting in the airport.

Hungry during the wait, she went to get some food when she realized that the gate sign she was standing beside did not have the correct state.

After waiting for two flights to leave, she discovered the gate for her flight had been changed—an announcement she missed because she had headphones in.

Despite rushing to the other gate, she missed her second flight.

"After the second flight was missed, they actually thought I was joking with them," said Poskonka, recalling the moment she went back to customer service at the airport. But United Airlines booked her onto the next flight in another four hours.

But after waiting for her third flight, the gate once again changed and Poskonka would have had to get on a shuttle bus to get to the right terminal. Instead of rushing for the gate, she went straight to customer service to ask if they would hold the plane—but they could not. She then missed her third flight.

"Luckily the following flights were all not fully booked and customer service rescheduled me each time free of charge—thank you United!" she said.

Not all airlines are so quick to help when a passenger misses a flight. Last year a woman was shocked by an airport's reaction when she missed her plane.

When Poskonka's fourth and final rescheduled flight arrived, she managed to board the plane and despite all of the stress was on the way to visit her sister. "I was so upset but now I can laugh at it, it was a lesson learned and I'll never miss a flight again," she said.

"My family was shocked but not mad or anything. My sister was ecstatic just to see me because we hadn't seen each other in years so she didn't mind the delay as long as I got there," she explained. "Now, it's a joke within my family anytime I'm late."

With more than 4 million views and thousands of comments, TikTok users were in shock at the story.

"Missing a flight is understandable and I felt bad, but missing THREE?" said one commenter, while another wrote: "I literally don't even know how to respond to this. How are you at the airport for 12 hours and don't figure out how to get on a flight."

"I'm sending you some of my anxiety so you get to the gate 10 hours early and ask every 2 hours if it's correct," joked another viewer. "Hope this helps."

While many found the story hilarious, some people used the opportunity to drag the traveler and sent hate in the comments too.

"I only shared it to TikTok, maybe someone else reposted it to Reddit," said Poskonka. "I still think it's a funny story and was expecting others to laugh along with my struggles or even share their airport horror stories. I was very surprised by the amount of hate the TikTok received."