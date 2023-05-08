Woman Explains Why She Pretends Her Dog Doesn't Exist: 'No One Looks at Him'

A dog owner explaining why she ignores her new rescue pup is melting hearts online.

In the sweet clip shared by Jess Bolton (@human.jess), she introduces TikTokers to Otto. An 18-month Italian Greyhound, Otto was recently adopted by Bolton and her partner Oliver.

Unfortunately, the tiny rescue dog has some anxiety issues. To help Otto adapt to his new home, the couple had to think outside of the box.

Rescue dog Otto needed some help adapting to his new home. Jess Bolton

"His 'invisibility cloak' as we've nicknamed it, helps him feel like he's got more autonomy," Bolton told Newsweek.

"He's a really brave boy, too—you can see that he's constantly fighting his nerves to do the things that scare him and it's so rewarding to watch."

The pair decided to "ignore" the greyhound, allowing him to explore the house freely and come to them when he was ready.

In the video, Bolton explains that Otto doesn't like being approached and flees if people move toward him. So, they pretend he doesn't exist, so he can scout out his surroundings without human interference.

Bolton and her partner Oliver pretend Otto "doesn't exist" until he comes to them for attention. Jess Bolton

"No one looks at him, talks to him or touches him unless he explicitly asks them to," Bolton explains in the footage.

"It sounds sad but he loves it."

Just like humans, it's normal for dogs to struggle with anxiety. A 2020 study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that 72.5 percent of dogs had at least one major fear, with noise sensitivity as the most common trigger among canines

Signs of anxiety in dogs include destroying furniture, running and hiding, shivering or panting (regardless of the weather), changes in appetite, frequent urination, and excessive chewing or licking.

However, there are things owners can do to curb their pet's anxiety, from natural therapies to specialist training.

Despite an anxious start, Otto is getting more confident every day. Jess Bolton

Unlike many rescue dogs, Otto previously lived with a loving family, but sadly, he struggled to settle in. He wasn't getting along with another dog, so his previous owners made the heartbreaking decision to rehome him.

"Moving to a new place with new people has been a knock to his confidence," Bolton said.

"He's making progress every day and we're seeing more and more of that happy guy coming through."

Describing him as a "little ghost," Bolton said the technique has allowed Otto to unleash his playful side, whether that's sniffing his new humans or sneakily nibbling on a slipper.

Otto is still learning how to "politely" ask for attention, said his owner Jess Bolton. Jess Bolton

At the beginning of the clip, Otto can be seen nervously dashing about the house, visibly shaking and hiding behind furniture. By the end, he's confidently snuggling up to his owners and the couple's other pet Jess—an 8-year-old whippet and fellow rescue dog.

"Jess and Otto's bond is the best thing about having two dogs," Bolton said.

"We managed it really carefully in the early days and it's totally paid off. It's like they've known each other all their lives."

He's also learning how to communicate with his humans but doesn't quite understand "manners" yet.

"Otto loves coming to us for a bit of fuss but he doesn't know how to ask politely yet so we're getting punched in the face a lot," Bolton said.

"Luckily he only weighs a few kilos."

Otto has bonded with his sister Jess, a fellow rescue dog. Jess Bolton

Animals lovers applauded Bolton's sensitive approach, with Otto's story receiving 1.6 million views.

"Otto does not wish to be perceived," said Jules.

"The video is talking about a dog but I don't see one?" joked Meglm.

"I have never related to another entity more," wrote fideos4ever.

"I wish people treated me like this," agreed magpie.

"Living in a home where you are being respected and your boundaries and needs are met, like wow," commented zzirvia.

"This is basically the way you get cats to settle in..." said Lucienne. "He's a secret cat."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.