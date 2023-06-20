Woman Fatally Runs Over Her Toddler Grandchild in Hit-And-Run: Police

A grandmother allegedly ran over her own granddaughter in a hit-and-run in Indiana, according to police.

Police in Jeffersonville said they were alerted to reports of a hit-and-run at Motel 6, located at 2012 Hospitality Way on June 16.

Security cameras showed a driver running over a toddler in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Kentucky license plate and then leaving the scene.

The suspect was identified as Lisa G. Tesch, 51, who was revealed to be the grandmother of the toddler who was killed.

This combined image shows photos of Lisa Tesch from the front and side. Tesch is wanted over the hit-and-run death of her granddaughter. police handout

Police have since launched a manhunt to find Tesch and a spokesperson told Newsweek she remains on the run.

A statement sent to Newsweek read: "Do not approach either Tesch or the vehicle. She is to be considered armed and dangerous, and she is a safety risk due to her commitment to evading law enforcement. If located, please contact local law enforcement, or dial 911 immediately."

CBS affiliate WLKY named the toddler as 18-month-old Eleanor Campbell and said that she was killed after she ran outside.

A GoFundMe campaign for the child has been organized by her family to pay for funeral expenses.

It reads: "A tragedy has taken the life of our precious little angel Eleanor (Beany). June 16th our precious baby was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

"Our family is devastated by this sudden tragic loss of this baby girl. This heart-wrenching time has changed us forever.

"We come to you with a heavy heart to ask for contributions as we are fundraising to pay for funeral expenses. We would be most grateful for your help in our time of need."

An image of Lisa Tesch's white Chevrolet. Tesch is wanted over the hit-and-run death of her granddaughter. police handout

Since being shared on June 17, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $1,776 out of a $2,000 target.

Anyone who has seen Tesch or her vehicle, with the license plate A9Z280, or who know her whereabouts, has been asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tips line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).

According to Indiana government statistics 896 motor fatalities were recorded in the state in 2020.

This represented an increase from both 2018 and 2019 which recorded 880 and 808 motor fatalities respectively.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 4 in the U.S. in 2021 was accidents and "unintentional injuries."

The CDC added that 1,299 children aged 1 to 4 died as a result of accidents and "unintentional injuries" that year.

Newsweek has contacted the GoFundMe organizer for comment via the donation page.