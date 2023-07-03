Woman Feeds Stray Cat Tuna, Now He Won't Leave

A woman who fed a stray cat tuna has since been faced with a very needy feline friend.

In hilarious footage, The Silva Family on TikTok shared how the local stray cat now will not leave them alone after he was given a tuna treat.

"My wife has been wanting a cat ever since she gave hers up for adoption when we got married because I'm allergic to cats," read the caption on the video, which has been viewed over 650,000 times.

After seeing the cat in the backyard, the mom fed him some tuna and since he has been impossible to get rid of.

Behind the curtains the cat is seen hanging from the screen door, clearly after more tasty treats.

Estimates suggest that there are 70 million stray cats in the U.S., and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says 6.3 million companion animals are taken into shelters across the country every year.

Stray cats are often on the lookout for a meal, from the mom cat who came with her kittens for a meal at a local bar to a stray black cat's hilarious reaction to having wet food for the first time.

Paula Stewart is the director of the Animal Talent Agency and has been working with animals for years. She told Newsweek that despite the temptation, she would not recommend feeding a stray animal.

A file photo of a stray cat looking through a glass door, with an inlay picture of a tin of tuna. Ryan McVay/ surakit sawangchit/Getty Images

"We advise not to feed 'stray' cats. How do we know if the cat in the video is actually a stray and not an opportunist from a nearby home?" she said. "Was the microchip checked or collar and tag details checked? Also, is another neighbor feeding the cat? Finally, leaving food out for strays can attract other wildlife and lure them out from safety."

If you are keen to feed a cat that has been hanging around your home, Stewart also said that it is important to think about what you feed them.

"Cats are carnivores but can tolerate small amounts of vegetables and some fruit," she said. "Never give milk to a cat as it can cause digestive issues. If you're going to feed tuna, make sure it is not covered in excess oils such a sunflower oil or salty brine which can be harmful if consumed in large quantities."

In hundreds of comments on the TikTok video, people shared their reactions to the excitable stray cat.

"Cat Distribution System makes no mistakes," joked one commenter. "She has been chosen."

Another commenter said: "Well u have a cat now."

Others were quick to suggest that the wife should opt for a cat over her husband who is allergic.

"Just a recommendation, I would give up the husband next time and get 2 cats," joked one reply.

Another TikToker said: "Give up my cats for a man? Nope. They are my babies."

If you come across a stray cat, Stewart advises contacting your local shelter.

"If you see a cat that you are sure is stray, please report this to your local lost and found groups, a local cat rescue. In the meantime, pop a paper collar on the cat with your name and number on to let potential owners know that their cat is visiting your home," she said. "Provide a source of water, but don't feed as the cat—and other animals—will come back for more and it is better to find the cat their home."

Newsweek reached out to @_thesilvafamily via TikTok for comment.

