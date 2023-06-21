Woman Films Special Bond Between Pit Bull and Puppy Despite Concerns

A social-media video that recounts how a family have integrated a small puppy into their household with an adult pit bull has warmed hearts across the internet.

The viral video from June 16 shows how, against all odds, the puppy and the pit bull soon became the best of friends. A caption across the clip, which has 1.7 million views, reads: "People were concerned when we considered adopting this little guy knowing that we had a 6-year-old pit bull at home."

The TikTok post then cuts to a clip of the pair playing enthusiastically, with the small puppy clearly being the more dominant and energetic of the two. "I worry for my pittie [pit bull] too," the video's creator joked, with the title: "So heartwarming."

A stock image of two puppies cuddling each other in a white towel. The viral video shows the young puppy befriending its new owner's adult pit bull, after friends had expressed concerns about the two struggling to bond.

How Should You Introduce Your Existing Dog to Your New Dog?

The U.K. animal charity Battersea Dogs & Cats Home says advance planning is needed before a new dog is introduced to a household that already has a pup. It advises owners to take the dogs out for a walk before they get acquainted indoors, to avoid scraps over territory.

"When you first get home with your new dog, don't go indoors straight away. Instead, take both of your dogs for a walk together in an area with lots of open space where they can take their time to explore and get to know one another in their own time on more neutral ground," Battersea Dogs & Cats Home writes on its website.

"You may have to arrange for a friend or family member to help you by walking one of the dogs so you can give them as much space as they need to be able to relax. It's natural to be excited, but try to be as casual as possible and allow them to interact in their own time.

"Don't force them towards each other and don't pick up either dog or try to push them to say hello as this could create tension between them," the charity adds. During the walk, owners should praise any positive behaviors that the dogs exhibit.

At home, the charity says to "make sure any food and toys are out of reach and there are multiple water bowls and beds spread throughout the home to prevent any possible friction between the dogs."

What Do the Comments Say?

Since the video was shared to the social-media platform on June 16, the TikTok post has been liked over 141,000 times, with more than 570 comments. The majority of users have praised the video's creator for welcoming the young puppy into their home.

"Sometimes people's forget pit bulls see big teddy bears when raised right," one user wrote. Another added: "Pitties are the best! Gentle babies!"

"It's always the tiny ones ya have to watch out for," shared a third TikTok user. "Absolutely adorable," commented another.

Newsweek reached out to @BrodieHurley for comment via TikTok.

