Woman Films 'Sad' Contents of NYC Apartment on Sidewalk After Tenants Die

A New York City resident was horrified after stumbling across a removal crew emptying the entire contents of an apartment onto the street, leaving the late couple's whole life at the curb.

Vintage shop owner Nichole Sesti happened to be in the right place at the right time when she spotted the three-bedroom apartment being emptied out on the Upper East Side. Sesti is adept at sifting through heaps of items to find thrifted treasures, so she instantly sought to find whatever gems she could in the piles of unloved belongings.

Afterward, Sesti explained to Newsweek that there are so many once-loved items being tossed out onto the streets, which is "incredibly sad and wasteful." Not wanting all of these belongings to go to waste, she sought to rehome many that were still in good condition.

After sifting through the unwanted items, Sesti managed to save about 60 things from going to a landfill, adding that "it wasn't even a tenth of what was being thrown away."

The entire contents of a three-bedroom apartment were tossed out onto the street. Nichole Sesti hopes to highlight how many items end up as junk when they could be recycled. @nycnichole / @the.niche.shop

A 2022 survey by Statista revealed that the U.S. and France were the two leading nations when it comes to consumers choosing to buy secondhand goods rather than new. In both countries, 44 percent of respondents said they bought something secondhand, and while 24 percent of Americans and 41 percent of French said they've sold something they no longer use.

YouGov in 2019 asked more than 2,600 U.S. adults how recently they donated or sold items from their closet. The results showed that just 6 percent of respondents had never donated any of their clothes and 11 percent had done so as recently as that same week.

While 28 percent of respondents said they had donated or sold something from their closet in the six months prior to the survey, it was most popular among those age 18 to 24, accounting for 38 percent of the total. While thrifting is popular among all age groups, it appears that millennials are more likely to donate or sell their items, according to the data.

Since Sesti shared the TikTok video of her "trash finds" on May 10 (@nycnichole), it has amassed more than 2.9 million views and 142,000 likes in a matter of days. The viral video has led to a mix of praise and criticism on social media, but Sesti hopes that it will highlight how much gets thrown out each day and encourage more people to try thrifting.

"From what I understand, the apartment owners passed away and the apartment sat empty for three years, before a crew was hired to clean it out," she told Newsweek. "It was the entire contents of a three-bedroom apartment, there was everything from furniture, clothing, home décor, books, to personal items like photographs and diplomas.

"You always get a mixed bag of comments on things like this. On one hand, people are intrigued about the items that were left out and curious to see what I found, but I was surprised by the number of people who thought that I had no right to dig through and try to save items from being thrown away. Then some others were asking the location so that they could come dig through it for themselves."

Sesti runs a vintage and secondhand store called The Niche Shop, which aims to "recycle and give new purpose to discarded items" rather than seeing them in landfills. In 2022, Sesti's store was able to recycle more than 8,000 items, which makes her proud and encourages her to continue giving a "new life to clothing."

The video has generated more than 600 comments so far, and while there's a lot of sadness for why the items ended up on the curb, it's made many people realize that if items aren't donated or recycled, they will ultimately end up as trash.

One comment reads: "It's sad, but also happy to know that their stuff can be reused and loved by others."

Another person wrote: "It's so sad how our things can mean so much to us and it's just trash to others."

