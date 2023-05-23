Woman Finally Finds Cat's Secret Hiding Place After 'Panicking For Hours'

A woman's reaction to finding her cats' secret hiding place has left the internet in hysterics after she admitted she was "panicking for hours" trying to find them.

In the viral TikTok video, shared by the @kayseescents, the two cats were found hiding in a cupboard.

The clip showed a cat on the kitchen counter hissing as the TikTok user came closer before it climbed into a cabinet through a space in the bottom.

A stock image of cats hiding. The cats were hiding in a spice cabinet. Getty

Coming closer, the TikTok user could see there was room enough for the cat to squeeze into the cabinet. The pet then pokes its head out.

Seconds later the woman opened the spice cabinet to find that the cats were hiding inside. They immediately responding with a hiss.

The woman then said: "Hello, y'all are hiding in my spice cabinet. Wow."

A caption on the video read: "I was panicking for hours trying to find them."

According to the U.K.-based Battersea Dogs and Cats Home charity, there are several reasons why a cat might be hiding away.

It said: "Cats as a species are self-reliant, so when faced with a difficult situation your cat would naturally prefer to avoid it rather than charge in and fight.

"Your cat will hide when there is something or someone, nearby that is causing them concern. They may be frightened or just wary about something unfamiliar and might want to keep out of the way, just in case.

"If you leave them to it you will usually find that they will come out of hiding once the threat has gone or they have realized that whatever it was they were frightened of isn't actually scary at all."

The charity stated that cats choose a hiding place to feel both private and secure and that some will choose elevated positions in order to observe what is going on around them.

Since being shared on April 13, the clip has attracted more than views and an estimated 214,200 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the video noted the cats' apparent dislike at being found, while others made light of the clip.

TikTok user Jewels said: "A spicy cat in the spice cabinet."

Wookiee added: "They're like come check out our new apartment."

Ashlen Carver posted: "This little hiss 'how dare you open the door.'"

Keara commented: "Baby hiss. They did not approve of you finding their hiding spot."

Newsweek has contacted kayseescents for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.