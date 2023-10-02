Manhunt Launched After Woman Found Dead Inside Tent at Virginia Park

A manhunt has been launched after the body of a woman was found inside a tent at a Virginia public park, according to police.

Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) officers are searching for Rami El Sayed following the discovery of Cara Abbruscato, 40, inside a tent at Burke Lake Park, northeast Virginia, on Saturday.

Police received a 911 call at about 3:09 p.m. ET and arrived at the park shortly afterward where they found Abbruscato's remains.

An FCPD news release shared on October 1 said: "During the initial investigation, the Chief Medical Examiner's office responded to the scene and discovered evidence of trauma to the upper body. An autopsy will be completed to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Rami El Sayed's mug shot (L) and the tent where Cara Abbruscato was found. Police named El Sayed as a person of interest in Abbruscato's death. Police handout

"Detectives are seeking help from the community to help locate a person of interest named Rami El Sayed."

Fairfax Couty police said specialists from Major Crime Buerau's Victim Services Division have been assigned "to ensure the victim's family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance."

FCPD officers also shared a photo of Sayed and the tent Abbruscato was found inside and asked whether anyone noticed the makeshift shelter between September 19 and 30. Police did not state how long they believed Abbruscato had been inside the tent before she was discovered on Saturday.

Burke Lake encompasses 888 acres, according to the Fairfax County website, and is a popular location for visitors. The park is known for its 4.7-mile lake trail and campgrounds as well as being a place for fishing, boating, and biking.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), there are 521 resolved missing persons cases in Virginia. NamUs also stated there are currently 358 open missing persons cases across the Commonwealth.

There are 23,766 open missing persons cases across the United States, according to NamUs.

It added there are 35,936 missing person cases that have been classified as having been resolved.

Anyone with any information regarding Abbruscato's death or the whereabouts of Sayed is asked to call the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and by web.

People are also asked to download the P3 Tips app "Fairfax Co Crime Solvers." Anonymous tipsters are eligible for a cash reward, and those who contact police are asked to leave their contact information if they want a detective to follow up with them.