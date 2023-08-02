Woman Found Dead In Own Home With Zip Tie Around Her Neck

A Florida woman has been found dead inside her home with a zip tie around her neck, according to police.

Police in Sanford, just north of Orlando, were alerted to a 911 call where the caller claimed to have found Joysee Cartagena inside her home in the 300 block of Saltmarsh Loop at 2:10 p.m. on July 17.

A Sanford Police Department (SPD) release shared on Tuesday said: "Sanford Fire and Rescue advised upon their arrival they found Joysee inside her home with a large zip-tie around her neck.

"They attempted life-saving measures, however, Joysee was pronounced dead at the scene."

Stock image of a police car. Joysee Cartagena was found dead inside her Florida home. Getty

The statement continued: "As is procedure in unattended and/ or suspicious deaths, the Lake County Medical Examiner was contacted to conduct an autopsy.

"At this time, this incident is being investigated as a suspicious death and/ or homicide. This is a very active investigation."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were hundreds of recorded homicides in Florida in 2021.

There were 1,468 recorded homicides in the state that year and a homicide death rate of 7.4 per every 100,000 people.

SPD public information officer Bianca Gillet said they have identified a person of interest.

She added: "But we are not at the point in the investigation where we can say anything about that person or their connection to the case."

Cartagena formerly worked at two different schools in Seminole County, located between Sanford and Orlando, according to WESH 2.

The Seminole County School District told WESH 2 that Cartanega worked as a secretary at Spring Lake Elementary and at Lawton Elementary as a clerk for nearly seven years.

Police said people in the area should not feel unsafe and that they believe the case is an isolated incident as the person of interest had connections to the victim.

According to a 2021 report by Florida's Office of Economic and Demographic Research, there were seven reported murder and manslaughter cases in Seminole County in 2020 and there were 416 registered across the entirety of the Sunshine State.

It added Seminole County ranked 38th in the state for reported crimes.

Anyone with any information related to Cartagena's death is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.

Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips to Crimeline that lead to solving homicide cases are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Newsweek has contacted the SPD for comment via email.