Woman Furious That Ex-Husband Celebrated His Divorce Slammed: 'Real Classy'

A woman has been criticized online after a Reddit userr revealed that she had criticized a celebration dinner held shortly after her friend and her friend's ex-husband had finalized their divorce.

The Reddit user shared their reasons why they had felt compelled to hold a gathering in the wake of the former couple's split. However, they wrote that a friend of the pair had seen the party from a distance and become irate at it.

A 2022 study of 5,232 married adults, headed by University of Chicago sociologist Linda Waite, found no evidence that unhappily married adults who divorced were typically any happier than unhappily married people who stayed married.

A stock image of a woman arguing with a man at a gathering in a restaurant.

The Reddit user wrote: "My brother just got his divorce finalized. No one in the family liked his wife, she was not a nice person. She'd ask for ideas on what to 'spend his money on', she was the type of person that celebrated her birthday for 2 weeks and expected everyone to do the same.

"There were many arguments over that when people in our family didn't show up for each and every event she had planned or wore the shirts she'd make for her birthday," the poster wrote online.

"She'd also interrupt when people were talking to talk about herself and go running to our mother anytime she asked for something and my brother told her no," the Reddit user added. "The tipping point was when our mother was going through chemotherapy, she had issues with her feet swelling and would elevate them while resting on the couch. The one time we all came to visit, my brother brought his wife and she just took the pillow out from under mom's feet to use it in the chair she was in because she was tired."

The Reddit poster added that. although the family had expressed their concerns when the couple first started dating, they'd never told the man to leave the woman. The family "tolerated" her for his sake.

"Now they're divorced. The day that it was finalized, I took my brother out for dinner and invited some of our friends that hadn't been able to see him because of his wife. While we were at the restaurant I toasted his new chapter in life. Someone said 'real classy', and it turned out one of his ex-wife's friends who now works at the restaurant," the Reddit user explained.

"I got home and while watching a show with my wife, my phone was going off with notifications. All the messages from my my [brother's ex-wife] chewing me out for celebrating their divorce," they added.

Why Are Some People Rude?

Licensed psychotherapist and radio talk-show host James Miller told Newsweek how the Reddit user could respond to the heated reaction from the two women. He explained why people may feel compelled to be unnecessarily rude in the first place.

"Rudeness is something we all experience. Sometimes, there is no reason for it, but other times, it's a tactic used to minimize, shame or intimidate others," Miller said.

"If you experience rudeness from a stranger, it's often easier to just give them a pass because there is no emotional connection or history with that person. You can chalk it up to them having a bad day. Conversely, when a person is repeatedly rude to you, and you have some form of a history with them, it's essential to look at this from a behavioral standpoint, and not necessarily what they are saying," he added.

Miller said that, if the person experiencing the rudeness can try to remove the sting of what the other person is saying and just focus on their behavior, they may be able to better understand what's actually happening. They may see what's the root cause of the unnecessary frostiness or harshness.

The psychotherapist added that it might be wise to try to decode a 'rude' person's behavior: "This does not give anyone a pass for being rude, but it gives you insight into navigating rude people.

"Some questions to think about when analyzing one's behavior are: What is the reason for the behavior? What is the outcome they are looking for? Are they trying to intimidate, minimize, bully or shame me? What do I represent to this person? Is it worth my time and energy to say something?"

"Remember, rude people are looking for a response from you. If you address the rudeness, most will attempt to make you look foolish and say you misunderstood or have others look at you as being the rude person," Miller said.

Since it was shared on the social-media platform by @Open_Tiger9919 on April 16, the post has been commented on by more than 1,700 Reddit users. The majority of posters have slammed the ex-wife and her friend for their reaction to the dinner.

"There could have been balloons and cake but you kept it low-key," one user commented. "Block her and move on," another added.

