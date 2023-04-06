Woman 'Furious' Husband's Twin Sister Chose This Baby Name Sparks Debate

A woman on Mumsnet has described an awkward situation with her husband's twin that has made her feel "sick to my stomach."

In the post, the original poster (OP) explains that her husband's sister, 38, is a "bit of a diva, tends to get her own way" and is "quite possessive of DH [dear husband]." She writes that she gets on "very well" with her mother-in-law, but her sister-in-law has, on occasion, appeared jealous of their relationship.

The OP said that she is happy that her husband's family "are a very close supportive unit," and in comparison, she was raised by her sister due to her mother being an "unpleasant alcoholic." Her sister tragically died "after a short but awful illness in 2006, leaving behind two small children. I lived with her during her illness and was finally able to repay the devotion, love and care she always showed me... I don't think I have ever matched the love I feel for her and I will long for her until the day I die."

The Mumsnet user discovered that her sister-in-law, who has two sons already, recently had a daughter and has called her the same name as her deceased sister.

"DH told me after he got off the phone and it made me sick to my stomach. He wasn't prepared to say anything but I didn't ask him to," she wrote. "All hell broke loose," however, when the sister-in-law found out and claimed "it was 20 years ago, I need to let go and I don't own the name."

The OP explains that "DH and I have been having problems lately and frankly this feels like the final straw."

In a poll attached to the post, titled "To be absolutely furious/heartbroken about SILs baby name choice," 61 percent of users voted that the OP was not being unreasonable.

Newsweek spoke to Los Angeles based licensed marriage and family therapist Jamie Schenk DeWitt about the delicate family issue.

"The woman here states that she is 'the least demanding person-actually probably lean towards being more people pleaser, prefer an easy life.' Anyone who proclaims to be a people pleaser is also conflict avoidant to keep the peace and avoid experiencing abandonment anxiety or rejection. Unfortunately, when someone is a people pleaser it is a constant struggle to stand up for herself and set boundaries because that would entail conflict, which can feel way too overwhelming and scary," DeWitt told Newsweek.

"Ultimately though the repression of one's true feelings and thoughts can become so challenging and hard to sustain that eventually one day the person may decide to put on her own oxygen mask and speak up."

DeWitt continued: "The OP states that her MIL told the SIL about the name and all hell broke loose, so talking with her SIL any further will not bring a peaceful resolution. These are unfortunate circumstances, but does not diminish her feelings in any way. Potentially, it would be very helpful for the OP to start meeting with an individual therapist who can help her continue to work through her feelings, as well as learn how to be more assertive and entitled to her emotions and thoughts without a fear of abandonment and rejection.

"These abandonment and rejection fears are potentially deep rooted from her experience in her family of origin, which is where she learned her survival mechanism of being conflict avoidant and a people pleaser. A therapist can help her gain the awareness that 'preferring an easy life' doesn't have to mean also avoiding conflict at the expense of her feelings and needs.

"When it comes to the husband, she could react to her husband's attitude by attempting to have a very honest and vulnerable conversation about her feelings in this situation. The goal is for her husband to be empathetic towards her, which will help her feel understood and more secure in her relationship with him. It sounds like her SIL has made overt attempts to undermine the OP and cause her to feel less important to her DH because according to the SIL no one is more significant than her as the twin. What the OP needs right now is for her husband to express empathy and show compassion towards her, so that their connection is on the way to being repaired and not more fractured."

The post gained over 700 replies and users were split in their reactions in the comments.

"If it was a common name, Anna for example I think maybe it would be insensitive but not so bad but if it's a very unusual name then I agree it's incredibly hurtful," said one user.

"Why would SIL tell you that she's always wanted to use the name? It's pretty clear you don't like her despite saying you get on. Not surprised you wouldn't know. Your feelings are your feelings, but there's nothing you or your husband can do about it, so I wouldn't hold it against him," said another.

