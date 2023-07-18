Woman Getting Married Due To Become Morgan Freeman, Yes—You Read That Right

Marriage is an exciting time, but we're guessing it is a bit more exciting when you're about to become a household name.

At a bridal shower in Fresno, California, bride-to-be Morgan celebrated her upcoming transition to Mrs. Freeman, giving her the same name as actor, director and narrator Morgan Freeman.

Danielle Garcia works at Ten Tavern in Fresno and was part of the preparations for the bridal shower party.

"One of our regulars had thrown this party in our private dining room for her daughter-in-law," Garcia told Newsweek. "I thought it was too funny not to share."

Morgan is due to be married in just under two months, and her friends and family came together to celebrate the bride-to-be. Working the shift just before the party, Garcia filmed the preparations, and, most importantly, the shower cake.

In a video with 4.4 million views so far, the server shared clips of the setup with the caption: "Never a dull moment at work."

Alongside gorgeous decorations for the future Mrs. Freeman, the centerpiece was the cake. An almost life-sized replica of actor Morgan Freeman's bust.

Created by Sublime Cake Design in Redding, California, the bakery is a two-time winner of Food Network's Cake Wars and is famed in the state and beyond for its incredible cake and cupcake designs.

The bakery's website explains that their cakes usually take at least two-four weeks to create, and custom cakes have a minimum order value of $100.

Actor Morgan Freeman, 86, began his acting career in the 1960s in off-Broadway productions and on television.

His 1986 performance in Driving Miss Daisy made him a household name and earned him his first Academy Award nomination for best actor.

Freemans' distinctive voice has become the hallmark of his work, making a mark on projects like The March of the Penguins. His voice has become synonymous with wisdom and authority and lends itself to narration in many films and commercials.

He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Eddie "Scrap-Iron" Dupris in the 2004 movie Million Dollar Baby.

The bridal shower cake giving a nod to the iconic actor delighted the bride-to-be, guests, and many more online.

"She loved the cake—it was amazingly done," Garcia said, talking about the bride's reaction. "The reactions are incredible."

This isn't the first cake to make a splash online either, earlier this year a custom barbecue-themed cake divided the internet after it was shared on Reddit.

In over 1,000 comments, TikTok users shared their reactions too.

"The way I hollered was insane," said one commenter, while a second joked: "I'm here for this."

"I can hear him as a voiceover now," wrote a third viewer. While one comment read: "That's freaking hysterical. Love it."

Other commenters shared their experiences of people sharing famous names. One viewer said: "Our local meteorologist is named Jennifer Lopez, and when I was younger I had a supervisor named Stephen King."

Another commenter shared: "One of my aunt's name is Shirley, she married my uncle whose last name is Temple. She's now Shirley Temple."

Even other Morgan Freemans got in on the act: "You're KIDDING my maiden name is Morgan Freeman, I couldn't wait to get married, I'd heard all the jokes in the book," said one reply.