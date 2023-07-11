Woman Hailed A 'Hero' For Sharing Invaluable Teams Tip For Dreaded Calls

A woman has been praised for sharing an invaluable remote working tip, with social media users dubbing her a "hero" after making it public knowledge.

Like many people, Lanah Jones struggles to remain focused during work calls with her boss. However, Jones has recently learned the vital importance of removing her glasses during any video call, whether it's with her boss or her boyfriend, because they're a big giveaway when she's not paying attention.

Jones, from Perth, Australia, explained in a now-viral TikTok video that her boyfriend saw she was scrolling during a Facetime call as he could see the reflection of the screen on her glasses.

Lanah Jones shares the reflection of her phone screen in her glasses. Jones shared her tips for using Teams wearing glasses on TikTok. @lanah_jones

After being caught out by her partner, Jones isn't going to make the same mistake again and has shared her tip as a "reminder" to "take your glasses off if you're scrolling during a Teams meeting."

Since the clip was posted on June 18, it has been viewed more than 252,000 times and amassed over 1,700 likes. Many social media users are incredibly grateful for Jones sharing the tip to prevent them from making the same error.

Many remote workers have habits that certainly wouldn't float if they found themselves in an actual office setting. It's unlikely that Jones would have scrolled through her phone had she been sat directly opposite her boss, rather than at home on a video call.

A poll by YouGov in 2021 asked remote workers how regularly they use video calls, and if they have any unusual habits during them. The results showed that among the 1,600 remote workers who took part, 87 percent use the video function during calls with their colleagues, with 24 percent saying they always do.

For those using video calls, 59 percent said they will usually be looking at their colleagues, however 25 percent admitted that they spend most of the time looking at their own camera. YouGov also suggested that women were more likely than men to admit that they spend more time looking at themselves during conference calls, with 32 percent of women compared to 19 percent of men.

Millions of remote workers use Microsoft Teams every day, and just like Jones, it's often easy to forget what your boss can and can't see. In a previous Newsweek article, a spokesperson for Microsoft hit out over bosses who micromanage their staff and track their activity remotely.

Thankfully, social media denizens often share their own tips for working from home to help others in the same position. TikTok users have thanked Jones for posting about her own experience as it will stop them from doing the same.

One comment on the post reads: "Important PSA. Thank you hero."

Although others were less amazed by the tip as they insisted that it was general knowledge: "That's just common sense. People get on TikTok thinking they have discovered something new."

Newsweek reached out to @lanah_jones via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Have you had a workplace dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.