Shock as Bride Spends 200 Hours Creating Wedding Dress From Sheep Wool

A video of a woman who made her own wedding dress out of sheep wool has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, which was shared on July 12 by the TikTok account @cedarhillfiberfarm, has 17.8 million views as of Monday morning.

A caption shared with the post reads: "It took 200 hours of work to turn Agnes's [the sheep] wool into my wedding dress. The process started with shearing the sheep, then scouring, combing, spinning, warping the loom, weaving, cutting the fabric, and constructing the dress."

The latest post follows a record year of weddings in the United States, with 2.6 million couples reported to have gotten married in 2022, according to The Knot, a wedding planning website.

Stock images of a person holding tape measure around the waist of a wedding dress (left) and a person creating yarn threads using a spinning wheel (right). A video of a woman making her own wedding dress using sheep's wool that she cut and spun herself has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

According to The Knot's survey of around 12,000 couples who got married last year, the average cost of a wedding dress in 2022 was reported to be $1,900. The survey also found that 20 percent of brides went with a custom-made dress last year, adding that "entirely custom will most likely come with a larger price tag compared to gowns purchased as-is."

The footage in the latest TikTok clip shows a woman cutting a piece of wool and combing it out before carefully putting it through a hand-operated spinning wheel. The woman is later seen cutting and sowing the fabric together to complete the wedding dress.

According to a subsequent video posted by @cedarhillfiberfarm, the bride's veil was also hand-made using "crocheted wool trim from Agnes..."

A caption shared with the subsequent post reads: "The fingertip length veil took almost 4 yards of trim that was attached by hand. A comb secured the veil to my hair, and the slight weight of the embroidered fabric and trim was just perfect to keep everything in place."

@cedarhillfiberfarm It took 200 hours of work to turn Agnes’s wool into my wedding dress. The process started with shearing the sheep, then scouring, combing, spinning, warping the loom, weaving, cutting the fabric, and constructing the dress.💗 ♬ A Gentle Sunlight - James Quinn

TikTok Users React

Several TikTok users were impressed by the unique wedding dress in the viral clip.

User em wrote, "This is absolutely stunning" while Rachel Dyes added, "Absolutely amazing."

GardenLady35 commented: "wow wow wow amazing craftsmanship, a keepsake for sure."

Bon wrote: "Really puts into perspective how much work goes into clothing."

Thishomemadeheaven wrote: "Wow, a work of art!! This will be a treasured family heirloom for sure."

SouthernBelleMiniatures commented: "Literal definition of labor of love, that's amazing."

User samestelles added: "Not to mention the work it takes to raise/care for her sheep! I don't think I've ever seen a wool wedding dress."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

