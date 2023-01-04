Woman Horrifies Internet by Popping Cat's Pimples As Vet Issues Warning

It may be hard to believe that the hashtag cat pimples has been viewed almost 20 million times on TikTok, but it isn't unusual for a hairless cat to get acne and many people find the pimple popping strangely satisfying.

Newsweek reached out to Dr. Jessica Taylor, a veterinarian based in North Carolina, who commented on this viral video that has racked up over 4 million views.

In the clip, posted by cat owner @sphynx.cleaner, the user can be seen squeezing her feline's pimple using her nails—a method that Taylor doesn't advise.

Taylor, vice president of veterinary medicine at Petfolk, told Newsweek: "Both cats and dogs can develop skin conditions, including acne-like lesions. Pustules can occur anywhere on the body when there is skin irritation, an infection, or abnormal skin or hair development.

"In cats, chin acne is a condition that pet parents often notice because of the prominent location around the face. An allergic reaction to food, a feeding bowl, poor grooming habits, or conformation of the face and skin can trigger chin acne.

"Sphynx cats have been bred to have little to no fur. Because of this selective breeding, Sphynx cats can be prone to more skin problems and require additional skin care compared to other cats with traditional haircoats. Acne or pustules can occur more frequently in Sphynx cats due to their unique skin."

Causes of Cat Acne

Taylor explained that pimples are likely to occur when the cat's hair follicle becomes clogged, inflamed or infected.

She said: "Sphynx cats, in particular, have no fur. A cat's fur normally helps with absorbing and distributing oils from the skin. With no fur, the oil from the skin can create a film, which can lead to the pores becoming clogged with oil or other debris. If bacteria are present, the infection can occur, leading to itching and pain."

Treatment

Whenever a pimple is present, Taylor urges owners to avoid manipulating or expressing them for several reasons.

She said: "These lesions indicate a disruption in the skin and skin barrier, and squeezing or poking them can introduce bacteria, potentially worsening the lesion, causing pain and infection. If the lesion is already infected, handling it could spread bacteria to the pet parent. The veterinarian can examine skin lesions by performing a cytology, or microscopic exam, of the skin and lesion to determine the underlying cause and treat the condition."

Prevention

If you notice pus-filled lesions or acne on your cat, the first thing to do is to contact your veterinarian. Taylor has shared the following steps to help prevent cats from getting pimples.

Routine preventative care should include keeping food and water bowls clean, as well as cleaning bedding and toys frequently to prevent the build-up of bacteria and debris.

If your cat drools or does not groom well after eating and drinking, gently wiping the skin or fur with a damp cloth can help prevent irritation and infection.

If the skin is consistently irritated, your veterinarian may prescribe special medicated wipes or shampoos to treat the areas and keep the skin healthy.

Picking or squeezing lesions can worsen acne, and can ultimately cause pain for your pet, meaning that the human and pet bond may suffer.

Sphynx cats specifically require additional care and skin treatments, such as weekly bathing, skin conditioning, warmth support with clothing and protection, and more. So, before you adopt or purchase one, be sure to understand all that is involved.

What Do the Comments Say?

Hundreds of people have commented on the video, some of which are impressed with the cat's calmness during the pimple popping.

One user said: "He is adorable! Plus there is no fighting!"

Others admit they struggled to see it was a video of a cat, one user wrote: "It looked like a worm," and another said: "I literally thought this was an old lady's foot at first."

