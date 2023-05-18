Wellness & Fitness

Woman's 'Impressive' 125-Pound Weight Loss Shocks Internet

By
A video of a woman shown before and after she lost around 125 pounds has gone viral on TikTok, where it received 1.9 million views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the clip, which was shared from the TikTok account @mygbpjourney, simply read "57 kg [just over 125 pounds] difference."

In a later comment, the poster shared "I had a gastric bypass!...no, I did not get my excess skin removed yet."

A gastric bypass is a type of bariatric surgery (weight loss surgery) that entails changing the way your stomach and small intestine handle the food you eat.

The stomach is made smaller by dividing into a small upper section and larger bottom portion. This will see the patient feel full with less food, explains MedlinePlus, the website of the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Woman holding tape measure around waist.
A stock image of a woman holding a tape measure around her stomach area while stretching out the waist of a pair of jeans. A video of a woman shown before and after she lost around 125 pounds has gone viral. iStock / Getty Images Plus

"The food you eat will no longer go into some parts of your stomach and small intestine that absorb food. Because of this, your body will not get all of the calories from the food you eat," the website noted.

A September 2017 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which followed 1,156 patients with severe obesity over 12 years, including 418 patients who underwent a gastric bypass, showed a "long-term durability of weight loss and effective remission and prevention of type 2 diabetes, hypertension [high blood pressure], and dyslipidemia [abnormal amount of fat in the blood]" after the procedure.

The U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) says that while bariatric surgery has become "less invasive, safer, and more common" over the years, "the surgery still involves risks."

A long-term study of bariatric surgery patients conducted by the NIDDK found that at the seven-year follow-up mark, participants had lost an average of 28.4 percent of their body weight.

@mygbpjourney

Same attitude, just a little bit smaller now 😂 #wieiadweightloss #afvallen #voorjou #fyp #foryou #maagverkleining #voeding #gastricbypass #dystinct

♬ som original - Luana Cristina

The NIDDK study also found that bariatric surgery patients with the highest body mass index values had the greatest risk of complications. A high body mass index can indicate a high level of body fatness.

The latest viral TikTok video began with the woman standing in a room, wearing shorts and a tank top, before her weight loss. The clip was followed by footage of her in another room after the weight loss.

According to the poster's TikTok profile, she has gone from weighing 118 kilograms (over 260 pounds) to 62 kilograms (over 136 pounds).

A caption shared with the post read: "Same attitude, just a little bit smaller now."

Several users on TikTok were impressed by the incredible weight-loss transformation of the woman in the latest TikTok post.

Berenice Pypers wrote "well done. you look 10 years younger as well," while user2970976026089 simply said "impressive."

Pudge Freeman said "congratulations u look fabulous," while user9503697700123 asked "how please? Omg [oh my god] you look stunning."

User dede1853 said "Wow you look amazing," while claire wrote "woww you look fantastic well done."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster via email and TikTok for comment. The latest video has not been independently verified.

