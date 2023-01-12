Woman Inheriting Her Dead Neighbor's Cat Shares Journey in Adorable Clip

A woman has left the internet in tears after revealing that her late neighbor left her beloved cat to her in her will before passing away.

The viral clip shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the new cat owner, under the username Monicakozak8, shows the cat, Millie, which she describes as a "blessing in disguise," enjoying her new home, feeling comfortable enough to lie down with her belly facing up.

In the video the woman explained: "When your neighbor passed away [and] leaves her cat to you in her will," and she added in the caption: "Millie has made herself at home."

She also explained, in another post, that her neighbor died over a year ago from stage 4 cancer, and that Millie was very scared at first but she's totally comfortable with her now.

In a comment, she added: "I come from a family who [adores] all animals and [has] taken in strays/rescues and [treats] them like family. She knew Millie would be in good hands."

According to AZ Pet Vet, animal hospitals, cats do love their humans even though they have a "funny" way of showing it, adding that the animals also form strong attachments with their owners.

The most common signs that your cat loves you include headbutting and rubbing the sides of their face on you; rubbing up against your ankles, jumping up on counters/furniture to get closer to you, kneading you, purring, trills, mews, chirps, curling up in your lap, grooming/licking, and if they are happy/excited to see you.

Furthermore, the animal hospital says that cats can also detect when their owner is upset and will often try to comfort them, even licking their tears away. And some cats form bonds so strong with their owners that they report signs of distress when the owner dies.

Viral Video

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, receiving over 2.1 million views and 581,900 likes so far.

One user, Harlow Diana Banks, commented: "The fact that she entrusted you with her baby." And User758295821 said: "she must trust you a lot letting her tummy out for you." Lauren Biancia added: "This is both sad and beautiful. RIP to the owner and congrats on the cutest fur baby!"

Trayebae said: "Definitely is the baddest of them all." And Elizabeth Zertuche added: "Looks like she's happy but having an extensional crisis."

AuthorCandaceDowds wrote: "My elderly neighbor passed unexpectedly. Her kids left her cat behind. I called RSPCA to report them but I did get to keep her beautiful cat." And martinezd2010 said: "That's a huge gift! She trusted you. I don't know who I'd trust with my fur babies."

Newsweek reached out to Monicakozak8 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.