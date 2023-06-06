Woman's Interaction With Wild Coyote Splits Opinion Online

Coyotes are generally regarded as pests or even dangerous by the majority of Americans, but one video on TikTok is helping to change people's attitudes.

The clip was posted by user @averychambo and has received 6.3 million views. A girl can be seen frolicking in a field on a summer evening, until a coyote appears, seemingly wanting to play. The animal darts around the girl's feet as she runs away. At one point, she falls to the ground, screaming and laughing at the same time. "Don't run, don't run, don't run, that's our problem," says the girl behind the camera.

A photo of wild coyote strolling around in spring. "If you see a coyote, try and remain at least 25 yards away when watching or photographing them," the U.S. National Park Service told Newsweek. National Park Service

"Coyotes are not normally a danger to people," the U.S. National Park Service told Newsweek, "unless they become habituated to their presence and food. If you see a coyote, try and remain at least 25 yards away when watching or photographing them. If you regularly see coyotes near developed areas or approaching people, tell a ranger. It's a good idea to keep your dog on a leash when it's outside a vehicle in the national parks and woodlands."

If you're concerned about a coyote getting too close or not showing any fear of people, the National Parks Service recommended standing your ground. "If the coyote approaches you, wave your arms," the service said, "yell and flare your jacket. If that doesn't work, try and discourage it. Throw something at it or use bear spray. Group up with other people, continue waving and yelling, and tell a ranger as soon as possible."

Coyotes are a common sight across North America, and in recent years have become a more regular visitor to cities and towns as they scavenge for food. They are monogamous and stay with their mate for life, and can live up to 14 years in the wild on average.

Users had mixed reactions in the comments. "This is the most casual wild animal attack I have ever seen like y'all are lowkey besties after that," wrote one TikTok viewer. "I would be SCREAM CRYING how you still laughing," commented another. "He didn't look aggressive at all looked like he wanted to play," agreed a third.

"Why did I always think coyotes are vicious, he just wanted to play!" posted another.

Newsweek has reached out to @averychambo via Instagram for comment.

