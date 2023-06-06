Wildlife

Woman's Interaction With Wild Coyote Splits Opinion Online

By
Wildlife Coyote Animals Wildlife Wild animals

Coyotes are generally regarded as pests or even dangerous by the majority of Americans, but one video on TikTok is helping to change people's attitudes.

The clip was posted by user @averychambo and has received 6.3 million views. A girl can be seen frolicking in a field on a summer evening, until a coyote appears, seemingly wanting to play. The animal darts around the girl's feet as she runs away. At one point, she falls to the ground, screaming and laughing at the same time. "Don't run, don't run, don't run, that's our problem," says the girl behind the camera.

National Park Service
A photo of wild coyote strolling around in spring. "If you see a coyote, try and remain at least 25 yards away when watching or photographing them," the U.S. National Park Service told Newsweek. National Park Service

"Coyotes are not normally a danger to people," the U.S. National Park Service told Newsweek, "unless they become habituated to their presence and food. If you see a coyote, try and remain at least 25 yards away when watching or photographing them. If you regularly see coyotes near developed areas or approaching people, tell a ranger. It's a good idea to keep your dog on a leash when it's outside a vehicle in the national parks and woodlands."

If you're concerned about a coyote getting too close or not showing any fear of people, the National Parks Service recommended standing your ground. "If the coyote approaches you, wave your arms," the service said, "yell and flare your jacket. If that doesn't work, try and discourage it. Throw something at it or use bear spray. Group up with other people, continue waving and yelling, and tell a ranger as soon as possible."

Coyotes are a common sight across North America, and in recent years have become a more regular visitor to cities and towns as they scavenge for food. They are monogamous and stay with their mate for life, and can live up to 14 years in the wild on average.

@averychambo

Spring break!! #springbreak #fyp

♬ original sound - averychambo
@averychambo

Users had mixed reactions in the comments. "This is the most casual wild animal attack I have ever seen like y'all are lowkey besties after that," wrote one TikTok viewer. "I would be SCREAM CRYING how you still laughing," commented another. "He didn't look aggressive at all looked like he wanted to play," agreed a third.

"Why did I always think coyotes are vicious, he just wanted to play!" posted another.

Newsweek has reached out to @averychambo via Instagram for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC