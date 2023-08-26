Woman Kicking Sister and Her 5 Kids Out in Front of Colleagues Backed

Kicking a family member out of your home may seem extreme but this woman was left with no choice after her sister crossed a big line.

A 32-year-old who has since deleted her Reddit account turned to the internet for support following an embarrassing incident that took place at a work party.

The post on the "AITAH" subreddit, which has 7,000 upvotes begins with a backstory about the Redditor's relationship with her sister, 47, who she describes as "meanspirited." Despite this, everyone in the family tolerates her and their mother always makes "excuses" for her behavior.

Recently, the woman was forced to allow her sister and five children between the ages of 3 and 13 to stay at her house after her sister separated from her spouse "because of her shenanigans."

A stock image of a woman locking a door. A Reddit user has been backed online for kicking her sister and five children out of her house. fasphotographic/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"I agreed but told her that no matter what happened in the past I wouldn't put up with her behavior anymore. This is my newly bought house and I expected them all to behave and follow house rules," the Redditor wrote.

The rules included:

No sneaking around and taking food that is labeled

No reading diaries

No use of devices without permission

No borrowing clothes without permission

Within a month, the sister had "managed to break all rules."

"When confronted her go-to answer is 'So what?' it's only a diary/dress/some food you can make more and so on," the Redditor wrote of her sister. "Her children have also broken a few of my things. Every time my mother has convinced me to make her stay due to her situation and that the children are just children."

But on August 21, she claims her sibling "took it to another level," and all hell broke loose.

The original poster describes herself as a "private person" but her team leader convinced her to have a party at her home in return for reimbursement. Before the party even started her sister managed to get on her nerves.

"Strike one was her coming down before the party and wearing the dress I had chosen for the party but due to her being a size 12 she ripped it in the sides as I am a size 8. I didn't want to ruin the party so told her to quit her BS and put on a different dress," she wrote.

During the party, the sister mingled and told "several embarrassing stories" and some weren't even true but the Redditor kept her cool—but not for long.

"My sister called for attention by tapping her champagne glass. This is when s*** hit the fan. She started reading out loud from my diary. Pages with things I haven't shared with my closest friends never mind co-workers.

"She got about half a page down before I grabbed her and took her to the door and threw her out. I also grabbed her children and chucked them out. Then I went upstairs and grabbed what I could of hers and threw it out the second-floor window," she wrote.

'The Biggest Topic of Office Gossip'

The woman concludes the post by stating she doesn't want to show her face at work and her mother has sided with her sibling. Newsweek reached out to Beverly Hills-based psychiatrist Carole Lieberman to find out why the sister may behave the way she does.

"It seems like the sister has long had some problem—either a physical or psychological impairment—that made the mother feel protective of her since childhood," Lieberman said. "But, instead of favoring and spoiling her, the mother should have gotten her help. The poster has felt sorry for her, too, or guilty that she has some advantages, which is why she took her in."

Lieberman said the younger sister is a "people pleaser" and should seek professional help so she can put her own needs before others.

She told Newsweek: "Against her better judgment, the poster agreed to take in her sister and to have the party at her house, though she knew both would end in disaster. And they did. Once the sister started reading aloud from the poster's diary, she had little choice but to make her leave.

"The poster needs to get therapy to figure out why she makes such people-pleasing and self-destructive decisions. She also needs to develop some boundaries and strength to tell her family not to cross them. At work, she should apologize for their having witnessed some ugly family drama and then get back to business, while trying to hold her head up high. With time, it will stop being the biggest topic of office gossip."

Almost 2,000 Reddit users have commented on the post since it was shared on August 22.

The top comment, with 5,700 upvotes, said: "WTF. Tell your whole family to go screw themselves and change your locks."

Another Redditor commented: "PLEASE lock down your bank accounts and credit! Don't let her run you off from your work! She is a monster but I guarantee you, your coworkers all know at least one person like her. They can relate. Give them a chance to show you some compassion."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case as the user has deleted her account.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.