Woman Threatening to Kick Out Niece for Demanding Uncle Does Chores Backed

This woman has been praised for forcing her niece to cook and clean the home for a week to prove a point about how difficult it is to work a demanding job and do chores.

Reddit user u/ResidentMint095 explained in a post on the site's "Am I The A******" subforum that her husband works two jobs while she's a stay-at-home mom who does the housework. Even though they are "happy with this arrangement," not everyone seems to agree with it.

The aunt said that her 20-year-old niece, Jenny, is staying at their home while attending college, and she strongly disagrees with their roles. Jenny feels that there should be a more equal split of household tasks between the couple, even though her uncle works full-time out of the house.

"Jenny is constantly on about how my husband needs to be doing more around the house and taking care of his kids," the Redditor wrote. "I've told her that his contribution is working so that I can pursue staying home, but she doesn't listen, and has told both of us that it needs to be 50/50 with housekeeping and childcare."

These stock images show a frustrated woman taking a break from cleaning the house and (inset) another woman suffering from a headache. A Reddit user has been backed for trying to teach her niece a lesson after she thought her uncle should be doing more chores while working a demanding job.

This dynamic isn't too uncommon, as the Pew Research Center found after analyzing data from the US Census Bureau. The figures revealed that over 11 million, or around 18 percent, of parents, didn't work outside of the home.

The data showed that approximately 27 percent of moms stayed at home in 2016, which is largely unchanged over the last 25 years. There has been a slight increase in dads who stay at home, however, which is up to 7 percent in recent years, from a low of 4 percent.

Despite the Reddit user asking that Jenny "respect our dynamic," the student went as far as confiscating her uncle's games console until he did more housework. Seeing as asking for respect wasn't working, the couple asked Jenny to do all the tasks she thought her uncle should be doing instead, to see how easy she actually found it.

"Some mess accumulated, and meals didn't get made 2 out of those 4 days. Jenny complained that she couldn't do everything with her studies and job, but I told her I didn't want to hear it since she expected my husband to do it," the Redditor wrote.

Licensed psychotherapist James Miller reiterated that when staying in someone else's home, it's important to respect their routines. The radio talk show host and author said there is no reason for the Reddit user to justify what she and her husband choose to do—if it works for them, then there shouldn't be a problem.

"If someone shares their thoughts with how you live, do not justify your life to them. In justifying, you are trying to prove something that does not need approval.

"You know what is healthy for you," Miller told Newsweek. "If they continue to impress their beliefs on you, set a boundary and tell them they need to stop. What works for one does not necessarily work for another."

Making Jenny do housework was a way of holding her accountable, according to Miller, who said she is causing "unneeded friction" in the home.

Eventually, Jenny ended up leaving and staying elsewhere, but the Redditor's behavior caused fury among the family. Making Jenny do the housework was called "cruel and too far," leading the frustrated aunt to seek advice on Reddit.

Since the post was shared last week, it accumulated over 5,200 votes and more than 700 comments. Many Reddit users agreed with the poster that Jenny's miscalculated feminism is the problem in this situation.

"She thinks she's being feminist, but she's missed the mark completely," one person commented. "I'm also sad the niece didn't understand the lesson they were trying to teach her."

Another comment on the post reads: "Real equality is allowing folks to choose what's right for them. Not what someone else deems acceptable for them."

Newsweek reached out to u/ResidentMint095 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.