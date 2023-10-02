Woman Killed by Plane While Riding Lawnmower

A young woman riding a lawnmower was killed after being struck by a small plane near an airport in Oklahoma, authorities said.

Samantha Hayes, 27, died on Friday after being hit by the wing of the aircraft in Idabel, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told local news station KFOR. The 1972 Bonanza A36 landed on the runway at Broken Bow Airport at 3:30 p.m., according to the station.

The pilot, 70-year-old James Baxter, told officials that he saw Hayes on the lawn mower and tried in vain to pull up to avoid hitting her. The plane's wing hit Hayes in the head, KFOR reported.

A file photo shows a single-engined Beechcraft A36 Bonanza aircraft on the runway prior to lift-off from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur on June 27, 2014. A young woman riding a lawnmower was killed after being struck by a small plane near an airport in Oklahoma. Noah Seelam/AFP via Getty Images

It wasn't immediately clear if Baxter would face any charges. Newsweek has contacted the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for further comment via email.

Tributes have been posted on social media for Hayes, who was remembered as a devoted single mother to three children.

She "was a wonderful great mom to her 3 babies!" Darlene Tadleigh wrote on Facebook. "She was a single mom who worked hard to give them a safe and loving home! These babies knew they were loved everyday all day! Them babies will know how much their momma loved them.

"We never know when these things are gonna happen but they can and for her it did. God knew [his] plan for her and it's hard for us to process because she was still needed here but his ways are higher than our ways even when it's hard to understand. Please keep the prayers coming for her family."

Carley Hayes described Hayes as her best friend, adding that she was "so full of life" and "one of the sweetest people."

"You've got a whole family that's gonna make sure them babies are good I promise. I am so mad and upset I just don't understand at all," she wrote in a Facebook post.

"I'm so thankful for all of the memories we have I just feel like they wasn't enough. This is the hardest thing I've ever faced, I promise I'll never forget you. This isn't goodbye but I'll see you later, I love you Sammy. You should be here."

Brook Dean wrote: "Rest in peace to this sweet beautiful soul Samantha Hayes. I loved getting to know you and hanging out... I will forever cherish those memories we made they are absolutely precious to me. I wish we had more time, Sammy. We love you."