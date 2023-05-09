News

Woman Learns She's Pregnant After Husband Dies in Freak Accident: Family

A Utah woman learned she was pregnant just hours after her husband was killed in a traffic accident, according to her family.

Daisy Rodriguez, from Santaquin, south of Salt Lake City, found out she was pregnant with the child of her late husband Jonathan, 23, according to a post shared on GoFundMe by her sister Sara Munoz on Sunday, May 7.

The post read: "My sister was admitted to E.R. last night due to some complications. After running some tests she was told she is currently pregnant. Jonathan's last gift to [my] sister and they didn't even know it."

Stock image of a pregnant woman
Jonathan Rodriquez died in a freak accident and his wife learned hours after his death that she was pregnant.

According to CBS affiliate KTVX, Jonathan and his 47-year-old mother Sonia Rodriguez had been cleaning up in the yard of their home on Saturday, May 6, when his child climbed into a vehicle and pulled on the gear shift.

The network reported the gear was broken and able to move even though the truck's engine was off and that it then rolled back onto Jonathan and his mother.

In 2020, there were 276 motor vehicle collision fatalities in Utah and 23,061 victims suffered injuries, according to the Good Guys Injury Law firm.

Munoz said in the GoFundMe post: "Jonathan Rodriguez alongside his mother Sonia Rodriguez tried to stop the vehicle from continuing to roll down the yard that sits on a slope. But unfortunately, their efforts cost them to be crushed by the truck.

"Paramedics arrived and tried to resuscitate Jonathan, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother Sonia was life-flighted to the hospital due to her extensive injuries and is currently awaiting multiple surgeries."

In an update post, Munoz said Sonia was in stable condition and that she suffered several broken bones as a result of the accident.

The fundraising campaign has collected $17,322 of its $25,000 target since it was launched on May 7.

Munoz said the money raised will go toward funeral expenses as well as medical expenses following the accident.

After launching the GoFundMe campaign, Munoz told KTVX: "All I can say is that we are so thankful for the love and support we have received from family, friends, neighbors, and strangers who have reached out to us during this difficult time.

"My sister was blessed with an amazing husband, but an even better father for his two boys. As far as his mom who is in the hospital, we are praying for a fast recovery."

Newsweek has contacted Munoz and the Santaquin City Police Department for comment via Facebook and email respectively.

