Woman's Reason for Letting German Shepherd Eat at Table Melts Hearts

When this dog owner's date didn't arrive, she decided to dine with her German shepherd Kitt instead.

But, little did she know, this one-off experience was about to become part of their daily routine. Now, Jane Smyth can't cook anything without her dog hopping on a seat and expecting a plate, too.

Over 1 million TikTok users have watched the clip of Smyth speaking to the camera: "I let her eat at the table once, one time I got stood up for a date, so I let her eat at the table."

She then whispers, "I've created a monster," before explaining she is boiling eggs. She turns the camera to Kitt, who is sitting at the table, waiting for the meal to be served.

The clip shared to the account @jpsmyth35 has racked up 346,000 likes and more than 790 comments since it was posted on March 9.

A 2021 study of 3,298 dog owners related to grain-free pet food revealed 38.1 percent admit to feeding their canines occasional table scraps and 9.3 percent feed them these daily. But doing this may not work in a dog's favor since a seemingly harmless treat may come with a risk for the animal, according to Pet MD.

The pet healthcare website states dogs can get the condition pancreatitis, which is caused by eating fatty foods. It occurs when "enzymes are released prematurely—before the food reaches the digestive tracts—which causes the pancreas to start ingesting itself and induces inflammation," adds Pet MD.

The symptoms of this are severe abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea. A dog may also suffer from lethargy and a lack of appetite, if they have an upset stomach from eating human foods.

In November, Newsweek shared an article titled: 'How to Deal With A Begging Dog at the Dinner Table' where a celebrity dog trainer gave advice on how to say no to those puppy-dog eyes.

It seems TikTok users can't get enough of the viral clip, with the top comment alone receiving almost 8,000 likes. It read: "That is HER spot now. Someone will have to earn that spot. She has your best interests at heart."

User meg wrote: "LIVING FOR THIS, as long as she's respectful why not?"

"More content of baby at the table, please. It's what the people want," demanded another.

Another popular comment, with over 2,500 likes, read: "I was fully expecting to see a little cat, not a full-on German shepherd."

Newsweek reached out to @jpsmyth35 for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.