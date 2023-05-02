When Samantha attended a birthday party, it wasn't just the cake that she liked the look of—it was her friend's uncle, too.

Samantha, then 23, wasn't put off by the 20-year age gap and was willing to risk her friendship to pursue a relationship with Jon Meeks, then 43. Now, 10 years on, they are married and have continued to prove doubters wrong.

Samantha, who lives in Indiana spoke to Newsweek about her relationship which has been frowned upon by strangers—some of whom have mistaken her as his daughter.

Despite this, the mom-of-two couldn't be prouder of her relationship and often gives TikTok users an insight into their marriage. But not everyone understands her attraction and assumes she must be with him for financial reasons.

Samantha and Jon Meeks, seen above, began dating in August 2013. They met via her friend Jenny, who is Jon's niece. Courtesy of Samantha Meeks

"Ten years ago, my school friend called Jenny had a party at a family member's house. At the time, I didn't know whose house it was," Samantha told Newsweek. She later found out it belonged to Jenny's uncle, and they hit it off quickly.

"A few days later, [Jon] messaged me on Facebook and I agreed to go for a motorcycle ride with him. And the rest is history! Neither of us had ever been in an age-gap relationship before so we took it slow," Samantha said.

Jenny actually took the surprising news about her friend and her uncle quite well, Samantha said.

"One day we were together and Jenny called and he told her we were hanging out. Her reaction wasn't as bad as I thought, she found it a little odd. But never expressed any weirdness or hate toward me. And now, we are family!

Despite the doubters, Samantha and Jon's relationship has thrived and she's never been happier. After dating men her own age, "meeting Jon was a breath of fresh air," she said.

"It's hard for some people to understand or grasp the concept of someone being with someone "their dad's age" but for me, it's what works," Samantha told Newsweek. "I'm the most comfortable and healthiest I have ever been. I've learned so much from being with someone 20 years older than me. A lot of people assume I am his daughter, at first I felt uncomfortable but now I am used to it.

"People also view relationships with an age gap as transactional because those who are older and mature are typically more financially stable," she said. "Stability is lacking in my generation, I find men my age lazy. It is a hook-up culture in my generation so meeting Jon was a breath of fresh air, I don't have to worry at all. He has been a gentleman from the moment we met.

"I don't think you can find honest people who are my age and I am a straightforward person. I don't have time for mind games. There haven't been any lies with Jon, we have managed to build a solid relationship based on trust."

Samantha and Jon tied the knot on October 23, 2021. "Meeting Jon was a breath of fresh air," Samantha told Newsweek. Courtesy of Samantha Meeks

A May 2022 survey of 1,005 adults in the United States, conducted by Ipsos, found that many singles Americans are open to age-gap dating, and over half of the respondents (57 percent) said they would date someone who is 10 or more years older.

Emotional maturity (55 percent) and financial freedom (44 percent) were said to be the top benefits of dating older.

'Age-Gap Relationships Will Always Be Controversial'

Relationship expert Chris Pleines told Newsweek that age-gap relationships are often portrayed as "predatory or unhealthy." But they can work as long as the partners are willing to compromise, accept and commit to each other.

"In many cultures, there are expectations that partners should be of a similar age and in a similar stage of life," Pleines said. "Hence, relationships with significant age differences may be considered unconventional or inappropriate. In that case, there are concerns about the younger partner being taken advantage of or not having an equal say in the relationship. "

Pleines, the founder of Dating Scout, a website that reviews online dating apps, has shared two tips for couples subject to cruel comments:

Prioritize your peace. You are in a relationship with your partner, not with anyone else. If your age-gap relationship is pestered with negative comments from Karens and Mikes, ignore them and protect your peace.

You are in a relationship with your partner, not with anyone else. If your age-gap relationship is pestered with negative comments from Karens and Mikes, ignore them and protect your peace. Acceptance. Age-gap relationships will always be controversial. You cannot stop people from talking negatively about you, especially if they are total strangers and "judges!" The best way is to accept that you are in an unusual relationship, move on, and be happy with your partner.

Benefits of Dating Older

Samantha told Newsweek that she finds loyalty to be a major benefit of being with older men like her husband.

"Loyalty and stability are huge to me and I'm not talking about money," she said. "I am talking about having someone who takes care of my needs, if he sees I am having a bad day, he will go and get me roses. If he notices my gas is low, he doesn't say anything and he will just go and put fuel in my car.

"He always goes above and beyond for me. He always makes sure I have everything I need and more."

She added: "He is also the best lover in the bedroom!"

If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on Newsweek's "What Should I Do? section.