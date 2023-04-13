Woman Mauled to Death by Pack of Dogs in Kentucky

A Kentucky woman was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs who remain on the loose, according to police.

Police in McCreary County in southern Kentucky said the attack took place on Slab Vanover Road, near Highway 90, west of Cumberland Falls, on the morning of Wednesday, April 12.

According to CBS affiliate WKYT, the sheriff's office said the 61-year-old lived in the area and that the attack happened outdoors.

Police told the network that the dogs did not belong to the woman. Four of the animals have since been captured.

A stock image of a barking dog. A Kentucky woman was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs who remain on the loose, according to police. Getty

McCreary County police alerted residents that a couple of dogs involved in the attack remain on the loose.

A post shared on the police Facebook page on Wednesday read: "Public safety alert - residents of Parker's Lake area. Be advised that two of the dogs believed to have been involved in the incident this morning are still at large."

"If you spot larger unknown dogs, contact 9-1-1 and they will notify the animal control officer and Sheriff's department. Please be cautious and do not approach," the post warned.

Police did not comment on what prompted the attack and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

According to WKYT, police have not identified the woman who was killed and have not released further information about the dogs.

The latest figures compiled by DogsBite.org, a database of dangerous dog breeds, showed that in 2019 there were 48 attacks that resulted in human deaths.

Of those victims, 32 were classed as adults. California had the highest number of dog-bite-related fatalities in 2019 with nine deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that nearly one in five people who are bitten by a dog need medical attention.

While children are among those who are most at risk from being bitten or attacked by a dog, anyone can be a victim.

According to the CDC, there are several steps that people can take, should an unfamiliar dog approach them:

Stay still and be calm.

Avoid direct eye contact with the dog.

Do not panic, make loud noises, or run.

Say "no" or "go home" in a firm, deep voice and stand with the side of your body facing the dog.

Slowly raise your hands to your neck with your elbows in and wait for the dog to pass or slowly back away.

