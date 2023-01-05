Woman Mauled to Death by 2 Pit Bulls in Savage Attack, Owner Arrested

A woman was mauled to death by two pit bulls while out walking in what is one of the latest deadly attacks involving the breed in South Africa.

Metlitta Sekole, 43, had been walking in the city of Polokwane, the capital of the Limpopo region, located in the northeastern part of the country, at about 5 a.m. on Friday, December 23.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday that the dogs bit Sekole and ripped her clothes apart before she was rescued by residents and taken to a nearby hospital.

Sekole was later transferred to the Polokwane provincial hospital where she ultimately died as a result of the injuries sustained in the attack.

According to The Citizen, the pit bulls' owner Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, 67, was apprehended and faces homicide charges.

Masebe has already appeared in court and is set to appear before the Senwabarwana Magistrates Court later on Thursday.

Other savage dog attacks in South Africa have previously gained international attention, including one that led to the death of a 3-year-old boy.

In November, Free State police spokesperson captain Stephen Thakeng told Eyewitness News that Keketso Innocent Saule had been killed by two pit bulls outside a home in Henneman, south of Johannesburg.

The attack sparked anger among the local community with one of the dogs having been being stoned and set on fire in the aftermath.

Non-profit group Animals 24-7 has logged 49 pit bull attacks in South Africa between July 22, 2004, and December 11, 2022.

Legal firm Van Deventer and Van Deventer said South Africa has one of the highest rates of fatal dog attacks in the world.

Following the spate of pit bull attacks, a petition by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation was launched calling for the government to introduce a ban on the dog breed.

The change.org petition has managed to attract more than 137,860 signatures in the three months since it was set up and has a goal of 150,000.

Newsweek has contacted the South African Police Service for comment.

In December, a pit bull mauled another 3-year-old, a girl this time, to death before it was stabbed by a bystander who tried to save the child.

The attack happened in Gqeberha, a city in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province as the child, Simamkele Kovu was playing with other children outside her home in the Zwide area of the city.

Colonel Priscila Naidu, spokesperson for Eastern Cape police, said the dog had escaped from a yard through a broken gate prior to attacking the girl.

The girl died at the scene after she suffered several bite wounds to her neck and face.