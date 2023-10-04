Woman On Morning Beach Stroll Has 'Magic' Wildlife Encounter

Cocktail bars and chocolate cake are what most people look forward to on their birthday, but for one woman a surprise wildlife encounter to remember was in the cards.

In a video posted to Instagram, Julie McGuire, 35, meant to document her early morning birthday stroll on the beach on the South Island of New Zealand.

"Last weekend I was at Wharariki beach for my birthday weekend," McGuire, who is from Tasman, New Zealand, told Newsweek. "I decided to kickstart the day with a little walk down to the beach. At about 7 a.m. I found a cozy spot beside the shore, fully intending to just chill and watch the waves roll in. But little did I know that nature had a surprise in store for me."

McGuire filmed the stunning beach, showing the waves lapping against the shore. Suddenly, a tiny seal pup appeared, playing in the shallows.

"As I was taking in the beautiful scenery, my eyes caught a tiny creature in the water," said McGuire. "And lo and behold, it was a New Zealand fur seal. I could tell that this little one's mom wasn't around. I kept a watchful eye, just to be sure.

"While I was watching I could tell he noticed me and was very curious. I stayed sitting down watching but all of a sudden, he raced up and wanted to meet me."

McGuire said that when the baby seal approached her, she kept her hand in a fist "just in case he wanted to bite my finger."

"He had a sniff of me and then jumped back into the water immediately showing off his little flip and showing me his belly. He stayed for a bit hanging out, and then he slowly swam away," she said.

New Zealand fur seals, called Kekeno in Māori, are common on rocky shores throughout mainland New Zealand. Aside from the beach, they are sometimes found in unusual places such as backyards, drains and streets," according to the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC).

"I couldn't help but feel a mix of excitement and caution," said McGuire of the encounter with the seal pup. "I kept my hand in a fist, ready to protect my fingers just in case. I know it's important to keep in mind wild animals can be unpredictable, and while this little seal seemed friendly, I also need to respect its space."

From July to September every year there is an influx of adolescent seals appearing on New Zealand shores as seal pups begin to wean as their mothers prepare for new pups, according to the DOC. The department recommends staying at least 20 meters (65 feet) away when possible and never attempting to touch a seal.

There are exceptions to their "hands off" approach and the DOC will intervene if a seal is:

in notably poor condition

in immediate danger

tangled in debris

causing disruption, e.g. in the middle of a road

being harassed.

"Never attempt to move or handle a seal yourself: they are aggressive when stressed and it's important not to separate a mother and her pup," the DOC advises. "If you are unsure call the emergency hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468)."

"The whole experience was pure magic," said McGuire. "The seal's curiosity got the best of it, and it made a beeline towards me. This encounter with the seal reaffirmed my love for nature.

"There's something truly amazing about being in a natural setting, watching wildlife in their element, and feeling a part of this incredible world we share. It's a reminder of how important it is to protect and preserve these habitats and the animals that call them home."

Users on Instagram were in awe of the encounter, with one user commenting, "What a moment.

"I really appreciate that you respected its wildness and didn't try to pet or touch it," said another.

