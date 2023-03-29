Woman's Method of Getting Revenge on 'Inconsiderate' Roommate Applauded

The internet has applauded a woman for revealing how she took her revenge on a nightmare roommate.

In a post on Reddit's Petty Revenge forum, a user called Psychnerd27 explained how her freshman roommate got on her wrong side.

"I had the most inconsiderate roommate who'd stay up all night talking loudly, eat my food, etc," she wrote. "Oddly, my washcloths that I used to wash my face would go missing. Like, I think I lost like 3 or 4 throughout the semester. I thought someone was taking them but I had no idea where to."

At the end of the semester, while clearing out the communal bathroom, the woman found her washcloths—stuffed in the back corners of a cabinet and covered in foundation.

File photo of women arguing, with inset image of a pile of washcloths. A woman has explained how she got back at the college roommate who stole her washcloths. Debora Rodrigues/Srdjanns74/Getty Images

The makeup was "clearly evidence from my one rude roommate because she wore so much foundation every single day," she said. "I was super annoyed because I had to keep buying more washcloths to replace the ones she stole."

Just days before both women moved out, the Redditor had an idea.

"I decided to use one of my other washcloths and clean the DISGUSTING bathtub with it. I'm talking ring of shampoo, dirt, hair everywhere, etc," she said.

"I was planning to just throw it away afterwards, but I decided to hang it up and let it dry … In the same place I would hang my washcloths for my face."

Sure enough, the next day she found the washcloth covered in the same orange foundation.

"The look on her face when I told her," the woman wrote. "No regrets."

Reddit users were impressed, upvoting the post more than 13,000 times and leaving hundreds of supportive comments.

"The best part is telling her!! It doesn't even count if you don't tell the person what you did because they would never feel the disgust and shame," wrote one commenter.

Some readers even suggested that the woman's vengeance didn't go far enough. One said: "I think I would have used the washcloth the clean the toilet."

Another posted: "My old housemate decided to stop doing his share of cleaning, so I used his toothbrush to scrub the toilet."

Etiquette expert Diane Gottsman believes there are healthier ways to deal with a difficult roommate.

"It's not uncommon for two or more people living in a community space to experience conflict," she told Newsweek. "It's how you handle the situation that makes it either bearable or unbearable."

She added: "Communication is the ultimate key. It's not as easy to do because sharing an uncomfortable situation makes things potentially worse before getting better.

"But lay out all of your cards on the table and let your roommate know what is acceptable beforehand, even before you move in. Discuss how you will share finances such as rent and food. Few people would have thought about washcloths!"

Newsweek has reached out to Psychnerd27 for comment. We were not able to verify the details of this case.

