Woman Shares Exactly Why She'll Never Have Another Girl Dog Again

Having two dogs to keep each other company might sound ideal, but this dog owner has shared the hilarious reason why she'd never get another female dog again.

Danni Keane, from Maryland, can't deny how much she loves her two pups, Annabelle and Norman, but that doesn't mean it hasn't been a chastening experience. Keane recently joked on TikTok (@annabelle_and_norman) that she would "never have a girl dog again" because of how loud Annabelle is at all times.

Compared to Norman, Annabelle is incredibly vocal and feels obliged to bark at pretty much everything. Keane explained that "she's been very vocal since the day she was born," but she's definitely grown into her bark now.

"She used to do this sweet growl at dad when she was just three weeks old, before she found her bark," Keane told Newsweek.

Annabelle pictured in her raincoat on the left, and she is seen with her brother, Norman, on the right. Danni Keane, from Maryland, joked that she would never get another female dog again, after learning what they're like the hard way. @annabelle_and_norman

"She knows the command 'enough' and will stop barking when told. We don't try to stop her from barking completely as it's natural for dogs to bark. We give her a couple of minutes, depending on the situation, and then she's told to stop if she hasn't stopped on her own," Keane said.

"The barking you see her doing in the video is how she tries to get Norman to chase her. It's a game they have been playing since they were puppies."

Annabelle and Norman, who were littermates and have always been together, are complete opposites from each other. While Annabelle is hardly ever quiet and is always on the move, Norman loves nothing more than some peaceful rest.

Fortunately, Keane added that Norman "has the patience of a saint," and will entertain all of his sister's whims, regardless of how loud she's being.

Keane continued: "He lets her bark in his face, bite his ankles, and generally annoy him as a little sister would. When he's had enough, he lets her know. They communicate with each other very well.

"They are opposites in every way possible. Norman is a lazy old man who just wants to chill, and Annabelle is an Energizer bunny who can't sit still. Norman is very food motivated, whereas Annabelle isn't, and praise motivates her. Norman can watch a delivery person drop a package on our porch without making a peep, but Annabelle will bark her head off until they walk away."

The video showing the disparity between the two dogs was shared on their dedicated TikTok page on August 8, and it's already amassed over 80,000 views and more than 10,400 likes.

With hundreds of comments on the post already, many people have shared that their female dog is similar to Annabelle, while a lot of other TikTok users have praised Norman's calm temperament.

One comment on the post reads: "Doesn't matter the breed. Girl dogs are so sassy."

Another TikTok user responded: "Exactly how our female is. Our male also just doesn't care and lets her boss him around."

