Outrage as Woman 'Said No' to Mom Asking to Swap Christmas Annual Leave

Internet users slammed a woman for refusing to give up her vacation time over Christmas in order to allow a mom to spend it with her kids.

In a now-viral Reddit post, user u/Weak_Ordinary_9324 explained that she's been accused of "being a bit selfish" for taking time off over Christmas, which means one of her colleagues won't be able to spend the day with her kids as she'll have to work instead.

The colleague in question asked the poster if she would "consider switching" her annual leave, and even after explaining that she'd love to be able to spend it with her kids, the poster "just said no."

"Here's the thing, I don't care if I work Christmas or not, and I'll be on my own this Christmas as I don't celebrate it," the woman wrote on Reddit.

Her insensitivity towards her colleague has not only incensed internet users but also her own family. The Redditor's sister said that it's selfish to keep the time off as she doesn't have kids.

"She's working and I'm not, which means she won't be able to see her kids for long on Christmas day. She also brought up the fact I'm not bothering to come up and see family this Christmas and will be spending three of the days phone-free, so I won't be communicating with anyone," the Redditor wrote.

"[Am I the a******] for not giving up my annual leave to a mum with kids, when I'm going to be off and she's going to be working, even though I don't care if I work or don't work?"

Since u/Weak_Ordinary_9324 shared her predicament on September 3, the post has gone viral with more than 5,400 votes and 3,600 comments so far.

As a business owner, Kraig Kleeman, founder of The New Workforce, has had to address many employee conflicts. He told Newsweek that much of decision-making should come down to common sense.

"When it comes to divvying up vacation time, it's like the Wild West. Different companies have different ways of handling it. Giving the parent the upper hand because they have kids depends on your company's vibe," Kleeman said.

"Some places are all about work-life balance and might lean in that direction. But fairness is also a thing. Ideally, everyone should get a shot at their preferred holiday time, he said. "In cases with no clear rules, it's up to the boss to play referee and make a fair call. And they should make sure everyone knows why they made that decision."

Getting vacation time can be difficult at the best of times, but Christmas is often even more of a challenge since many people want the time off. Kleeman suggests speaking to Human Resources or similar to get advice about the best way of handling the situation for all parties.

Among the thousands of comments, many Reddit users shared their shock over the poster's refusal to swap her vacation time.

"I'm having a hard time understanding why OP doesn't just switch. She's new at her job and it's always good to have allies at work instead of enemies. If OP stays at her job long enough, eventually she'll need a favor, so why not help out a coworker?" a comment by u/oneeyefox reads.

"If you don't care, why say no? It is completely your choice, and you have every right to have your leave, but what you wrote is so opposite, it seems like you said no just to be mean," u/CrabbiestAsp commented.

Some Reddit users thought it was fair for the poster to keep her leave, though, as she still deserves time off, regardless of whether she has children or plans to do anything for the holiday.

"Depending on the job, the Christmas period might be a heavier workload. I'd say no in that situation. Other people's decisions to have children should not affect anyone else," u/youneedsupplydepots commented.

Newsweek reached out to u/Weak_Ordinary_9324 via Reddit for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

