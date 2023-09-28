Woman Tries To Outsmart Her Kitten but It Backfires: 'He Had Other Plans'

A frustrated cat owner shared how she was unexpectedly outsmarted by her tiny kitten, leaving internet users in stitches.

When Cherise Ashby was trying to get her cat Oreo to come out from under the bed, she thought it would help to tempt him with some delicious food. But Oreo had other plans, as he continuously swiped his paw out from the bed to claw the food closer to him, rather than getting out.

Ashby shared the video on her TikTok account (@curlyhaircher), joking about how "Oreo thinks he's smarter" than she is, as he easily caught on to her plan. It wasn't just Ashby who was amused by Oreo's antics, as the video went viral with more than 6 million views and over 644,000 likes in a matter of days.

Layered over the hilarious clip, the caption read: "I tried to lure my kitten out from under the bed, but he had other plans."

A stock image of a cat hiding under furniture. TikTok users were delighted by another kitten's antics, after he refused to come out from under the bed. Tatiana Alekseeva/Getty Images

According to Cats Protection, a U.K.-based charity organization, hiding is a normal behavior for cats of all ages. They might choose to hide while they fit in a much-needed sleep, or if they're waiting to pounce on a toy, or sometimes it simply provides a safe space.

Some cats might feel vulnerable while they sleep, so Cats Protection notes that their natural instincts urge them to hide away somewhere safe during those 12 hours of sleep required each day. As Oreo is only a kitten, it may also be a sign that he's not totally comfortable in his new environment and that he's still getting used to it—which is very normal.

While it might be a curious behavior to us humans, Cats Protection suggests it's nothing for owners to worry about for the most part. If the cat becomes unwell, or shows signs of stress and anxiousness, then a trip to the vet could be beneficial to ensure there are no deeper problems.

After Ashby's video went viral, many TikTok users demanded a follow-up video so they could see what Oreo looks like—and not just his paw covered in dust.

The TikTok video has amassed over 1,600 comments at the time of writing, with many people joking how Oreo prioritized the food.

One comment reads: "He selected contactless delivery ma'am."

Another person wrote: "He said girl drop off my Uber Eats at the door."

While one commenter responded: "Clearly we can see who is in charge here."

Newsweek reached out to @curlyhaircher via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.