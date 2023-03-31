Woman Praised for Excluding Niece From Party As Parents Couldn't Afford It

A woman has received support online for excluding her niece from her daughter's birthday party because the girl's parents couldn't afford the event.

The woman had revealed online that her 8-year-old daughter and her niece of the same age usually hold a joint birthday party year in and year out. After four years of her niece's parents never contributing to the cost of these events, she and her husband then decided to throw a solo party for their child and exclude their niece in the process. Now, her brother and sister-in-law have fallen out with her over her decision.

"My daughter and my niece are born 10 days apart. Due to this ever since they were little my sister-in-law has always pushed for them to have a shared birthday party. My husband and I have now realized that we were always the ones to foot the bill for everything including food, decorations, and the location," the woman wrote in a post on Reddit.

"When my husband and I told my sister-in-law and my brother that we won't be doing the shared birthdays anymore, they we really upset and it started a huge fight. They said that they can't afford to throw a nice birthday for my niece but that we can, so it makes sense that we pay for it since we're family," she added.

After discussing things once more with her relatives, the woman's sister-in-law explained that they won't be holding a party of their own for their daughter this year due to financial constraints.

The Redditor then detailed that on the day of her daughter's party her sister-in-law, who attended, still didn't realize the party wasn't for her daughter.

According to the woman's account of the day, her sister-in-law cornered her in her kitchen and confronted her about the lack of both girls' names on the cake.

Her sister-in-law asked her, "'[Is] this the girls birthday cake?"

To which she replied, "'What do you mean 'the girls'? the cake is for *daughters name*'"

Her sister-in-law said, "'Well, I thought since I mentioned that [things] are tight this year, that you'd include *niece's name* in the birthday?'"

The woman chronicled how she responded to this: "'I understand your situation, but how come you never once mentioned this to me?'

"'Well, I thought it would be common sense? Now, my daughter isn't going to have any kind of celebration for her birthday this year because you and [your] husband are so selfish,'" her sister-in-law responded.

As documented in the Reddit post, the woman's sister-in-law then "stormed" out of the kitchen, made a scene at the party and then left. The pair are now no longer on speaking terms and the woman is left at a loss over how to amend their relationship.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 29 by @BirthdayDrama-TA, the Reddit post, which can be seen here, has been upvoted by 96 percent of the users who engaged with it and commented on over 2,000 times. The majority of Redditors commenting have validated and supported the woman's decision to host a solo party this year.

"First of all, it's simply not your job to make sure your niece has a party. That's up to her parents. If things are tight maybe they need to be creative but it's still on them," one user wrote to the original poster. "Secondly, it's ridiculous for her to think that hinting around will get her daughter added to the party," they added.

"This is what I was saying to her," the original poster responded. "If she asked I probably would've said yes, or included my niece in some way. But she didn't even ask me she just assume," she added.

How To Fix Familial Relationships

Certified etiquette professional Lisa Mirza Grotts told Newsweek that she feels that relationships between family members and friends who have fallen out could be salvageable if the right communication tools are applied.

"We all have coping mechanisms when it comes to betrayal, but the question is a first-world problem. Who of us hasn't hurt or been hurt? When this happens, acknowledge, hopefully build back trust, and then move on. It's called life, something we humans do on a regular basis," Grotts explained.

According to the etiquette expert, the woman's sister-in-law should take steps to acknowledge why she feels hurt by her husband's sister's decision and work on establishing some trust between the pair. This is all in purpose of moving forward in peace.

"It's easy to get caught up in someone else's 'head space' so it's ok to recognize your emotions and to be angry. In my opinion, it's also ok to give yourself space by drifting away until there is resolution," she added.

