Woman Praised for Losing 63 Pounds in Nine Months Without Giving Up Burgers

TikTok users have praised a woman who managed to lose an amazing amount of weight without giving up her favorite foods, finally getting the body she'd always wanted.

In a video shared Tuesday by Sophia.ashmore, who is popular on the platform for her weight loss tips, compares her body now to the way it was nine months ago after losing 63 pounds without going on extreme diets.

In other videos on her page, she explains that she managed to achieve her new body shape by being on a calorie deficit. Some of her clips show what she eats in a day, which usually includes Weetabix and bananas, lots of chicken and salad, as well as foods like burgers and chips.

A stock image shows a woman in jeans that are now too big. In a TikTok video, a woman says she dropped 63 pounds in nine months. Getty Images

The foundation of successful, long-term and permanent weight loss is a healthy, calorie-controlled diet combined with increased physical activity, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It suggests a few key steps to get started. First, make sure you're ready and find your motivation. It's also very important to set realistic goals. For these changes to be long term, you need to learn how to enjoy healthier foods while getting active, as well as changing your perspective and working on your habits and attitudes.

"It's not enough to eat healthy foods and exercise for only a few weeks or even months if you want long-term, successful weight management," the Mayo Clinic's website says. "These habits must become a way of life. Lifestyle changes start with taking an honest look at your eating patterns and daily routine."

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, where it has so far received over 5.6 million views and 686,000 likes.

One user, SwiftCuts, commented: "This is body positivity." And User208634520 said: "My jaw dropped. YOU GO GIRL."

Larni (Harry's version) added: "I don't understand how to do the calorie deficit thing exactly."

ChrisTok wrote: "I refuse to believe that's the same person. Incredible achievement."

Carol said: "I need your motivation I'm really struggling after a month of gym and calorie deficit..." And buildersBum added: "Massively well done. Big lifestyle changes I'm guessing."

Another user, Carri, commented: "I've done this before, yet gained back the weight and somehow it feels just as impossible as the first time." Dana Heap said: "Definitely need your motivation heaviest I've been due to medical issues really need to drop some weight currently 12st and my body is feeling it."

And _mystylediary wrote: "I was not ready for that! What an achievement — I can't even keep it up for 1 week. You look amazing!"

Tiliah McIntosh said: "You were literally so pretty before but honestly congratulations xx I want to have ur motivation."

Symbol added: "I was like this too but was hating [myself] so much that never allowed someone or myself to take pictures of me so I never could do the before and after."

