Woman Who Shed 156lbs Praised for Showing 'Reality' of Extreme Weight Loss

Internet users have praised a woman for proudly flaunting her excess skin after losing more than 150 pounds, as she aims to highlight the truth of extreme weight loss.

After blogger @mellymaysweightloss managed to shed 156 lbs naturally, she opened up about "the reality" of losing so much weight, as it isn't always toned bodies and sculpted muscles.

In an Instagram video posted on May 21, while showing her slender frame, @mellymaysweightloss also revealed the reality of loose skin, a common byproduct of losing a significant amount of weight. She explained that having excess skin is a "huge part of the journey" that "many people fear," but she hopes that being so vulnerable about her own experience will help others.

The caption of the video details her "mixed feelings" about having loose skin, because while she's "proud of it" and sees it as "a trophy" for losing a lot of weight, it is also a mental burden to cope with.

"I also struggle with body dysmorphia," she continued. "Due to the amount of loose skin I have, it's been hard to see the progress and acknowledge the amount of weight I have lost when looking in the mirror."

Body dysmorphia is a mental health condition that affects how an individual views themselves and their appearance, according to a study in the journal Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience. An individual can often feel distressed by what they perceive as flaws, sometimes leading them to obsess over that one area.

It's estimated that body dysmorphia, also known as body dysmorphic disorder, affects around 2.4 percent of U.S. adults. It's slightly more prevalent in women than in men, as 2.5 percent of women are affected, compared to 2.2 percent of men.

People who experience signs of body dysmorphia might spend excessive amounts of time thinking about a flaw, checking their appearance in the mirror regularly, or have a sense of fear that people are staring at them.

Dr. Courtney Crisp, an eating disorder specialist and licensed clinical psychologist, who works with patients struggling with body image, encourages people to focus on what they can do, rather than what they can't change.

Crisp told Newsweek: "It is hard to feel good about yourself when you are constantly assessing and picking yourself apart. My patients and I work together to brainstorm what their body does for them in terms of function. Another thing I often work with my patients on is unpacking what I call internalized fatphobia, or weight stigma.

"Patients often find empowerment in recognizing that the thin, often white image, that society deems desirable is not necessarily something that they want to believe in. From there, they are able to build a more empowering vision of what a healthy body image can look like for them."

Since @mellymaysweightloss shared the video on Instagram, it has been viewed more than 119,000 times and received over 1,900 likes. She wrote alongside the video that she hopes to make "just one person feel better about their loose skin" by being so honest about her own.

Many people have commended the blogger for documenting every side of her weight loss, including the imperfections she has to live with daily. Instagram users have shown their support for her incredible weight loss transformation.

One person commented: "Out of all your content, this really is my favorite side of you that you show. It's so brave and it helps so many more people than you realize."

Another person wrote: "Thank you for being vulnerable and sharing! I have also lost 150 pounds and have some loose skin! Extreme weight loss is more than a physical battle. It's mental too, so I am right there with you."

