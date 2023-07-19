Woman Praised for Why She Rejected Granddad's Gift for Son's First Birthday

Publicly refusing a birthday present could certainly raise more than a few eyebrows, because most people willingly accept gifts—even if it's not really something that they want.

Yet one woman, who has shared her story on social media, came to the surprising decision to reject her father's birthday gift to her son. The woman has since been backed online by numerous Redditors for her reason for doing so.

"My father is a very 'my way or the highway' type person," the 28-year-old woman wrote online.

"He always means well but sometimes it can come off as harsh. So anyway, my son just had [his first] birthday and one item on our wish list was a bike trailer that hooks on to the back of a bike."

A stock image of a child's first birthday party. The social media post explains why a mother rejected her father's gift to her son for his first birthday. Getty Images

"Now, my dad rather than buying a new one, went onto Facebook marketplace and found a very nice quality one that can hold up to 125 pounds since I also have an old dog that I would love to take on rides as well," she added. "This is also his way of trying to get me to exercise since I obviously put on baby weight..."

While the woman made clear in her viral post that she quite liked the gift her father had purchased, she isn't keen to collect it for one specific reason.

"The only downside is it would require a 3.5 hour trip to collect and I would have to take my son with me, so it really doesn't sound appealing," she explained.

The woman attempted to open up to her father about the difficulty of having to travel with her child to collect the bike trailer, but the conversation soon derailed and the atmosphere turned sour.

"I asked if possibly the gentleman [who owned the trailer] could meet me halfway and my father called me selfish and ungrateful. I just returned the money my dad had sent me and told him it's not a gift I need immediately and would rather wait until one closer presents itself," the woman recalled.

Unsure whether her decision to reject the gift was hurtful or not, the woman called on Reddit users to share their opinion on the sensitive situation.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 19 by u/strenkle, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 95 percent of the users who engaged with it and commented on more than 1,000 times. The vast majority of these Redditors have voiced their support for the woman's decision and slammed her father for his badly thought through gift.

"Gifts aren't gifts if they require one to do work to get them. Your dad should be willing to pick it up for you," one user wrote.

"I mean, that's basically what a gift card is...This is weird. I don't mind secondhand gifts, especially for baby things or expensive things that might not end up using as much as I thought I would, but it's weird to expect the giftee to get it themselves," another user added.

Expert Verdict: The Redditor Should Do What She Wants

Florida-based James Miller is a psychotherapist with over 25 years of clinician experience; he is also an author and radio host. Miller told Newsweek that the Redditor has every right to refuse the gift that her father had planned for her to pass on to her son.

"Usually when people give gifts they are excited for the recipient to receive it. Yes, the gift came with not so subtle hints to use it to lose weight. It's always important to validate the gift giver and express gratitude," Miller told Newsweek.

"However, in acknowledging the gift, it's also important to be forward about why it's being given. The daughter has every right to refuse the gift because of the hassle of transporting it."

"At the end of the day, if the father's feelings are hurt, it's important for him to recognize the motivation behind why he gave her the gift. With more insight he may realize that his gift was in fact not very thoughtful but shameful," he added.

The Reddit post can be seen here.

