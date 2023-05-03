Woman Pregnant With First Baby Acting Like 'Child-Rearing Goddess' Slammed

Online commenters have criticized a pregnant woman who told her sister she would never feed her children the "junk food" she feeds hers after being served tacos with canned vegetables for dinner.

In a March post shared on the U.K.-based forum Mumsnet under the username FluffyUnionSocks, the poster said that since becoming pregnant with her first child, her younger sister has become a "child-rearing goddess" after reading "half a parenting book" and that she now judges her for the way she raises her kids.

The poster said that when she served dinner, which consisted of taco shells with minced beef, canned and frozen vegetables and pocket seasoning, her sister, who ate her entire meal without complaint, slammed her cooking as junk food. The sister also said she would never feed such a meal to the baby she's about to have.

The poster said she got really angry when she heard her sister's comments and was "about to commit murder." She wrote: "I really wish I could tell her to shut...up and that I've managed to get my eldest child to 16 years old without her helpful hints."

Tacos are generally considered a good source of protein and fiber that isn't too high in calories, although some condiments or extra items can significantly increase the calories and amounts of fat or salt in the meal, according to Healthline.

Marni Goldman, a certified life coach and author of True to Myself, told Newsweek: "I don't think there's anything more infuriating [than] when somebody not only offers unsolicited advice but manages to 'mom shame' at the same time. If the saying 'mind your own business' was a pictured scenario, this would be it."

She continued: "Even if you served your child a bowl of M&Ms for dinner, that's nobody's business but yours. There is no right or wrong when it comes to parenting. Her newfound comments might be attributed to hormones and pregnancy. However, saving your inner peace is the priority here.

"Rather than bite your tongue to the point of almost hemorrhaging, tell your sister how you feel. Suppressing your emotions is like holding a ball underwater. The minute you let go, it explodes," she said.

According to Goldman, when we bite our tongues to avoid confrontation, we don't take into consideration the inner conflict that we are creating within ourselves.

"If you look at your daily energy allotment as a debit card, you wouldn't allow yourself to be consumed with anyone's negativity," she said. "After you let her know how you feel—communication is so important, people are not mind readers—if it then continues, you would need to remove yourself from as much interaction as possible.

"It doesn't matter who it is, toxic is toxic. Their gloominess can become horrifyingly contagious. Once you express yourself, you take your power back. It's off your chest and not stuck in your head," Goldman said.

The post quickly went viral on Mumsnet, and 98 percent of the 1,980 voters on the platform's Am I Being Unreasonable page agreed the poster was not in the wrong.

One user, discobrain, commented: "That is not junk food. She's an idiot."

BubziOwl said: "Sounds perfect to me! Bite your tongue and await the perfect moment to remind her of her comments when the time comes. I may be wrong, but I thought that in some cases frozen veg actually contains more nutrients because it's frozen quickly after harvesting?"

OneTC said: "This is very far from junk food."

And MissHavishamsMouldyOldCake added: "So many bonkers food threads on MN at the moment. Clearly your dinner was not junk food. But please tell me you also served cheese and sour cream?"

