Woman Urged to Stop 'Pressuring' Daughter-in-Law Over Pregnancy Traditions

Reddit users have slammed a woman for putting too much pressure on her pregnant daughter-in-law and forcing the soon-to-be parents to let her stay with them.

Reddit user u/Ill-Role-5933 said in an April 26 post that her son, Chris, and his wife, Camila, are expecting their first child in the coming weeks. Camila is from Uruguay and has no family in the U.S., so the poster offered to help.

The mother-in-law has insisted on staying with Chris and Camila in the lead-up to the baby's birth and afterward because she believes they will need all the help they can get.

Fifty-five percent of U.S. adults live within an hour's drive of extended family members, and 28 percent live near most, if not all, of their family, according to Pew Research Center data from 2022.

For some, living near family is very important, but it appears to be more significant to women than it is to men. The Pew survey reported that 42 percent of women said it's a very important factor, whereas 29 percent of men said the same.

A stock image shows a pregnant woman crying. A Reddit poster has been criticized for being insistent with her daughter-in-law about helping her with her new baby. Prostock-Studio / Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images

According to the Reddit post, the writer's son and daughter-in-law said they wanted to be alone after the birth. Camila explained to the poster that in Uruguay new parents tend to prefer some alone time after a baby is born.

"I told her that sounds sad to be all alone," the poster wrote. "I told her that here it's rather common for grandmas to go and help around when a baby's born, that I did it for my daughter, like my mom did it for me.

She went on: "I told her that I could help her if she wants, I can go stay over at her house for a couple weeks before the birth so she can rest. I can cook, do laundry, clean and all [that] stuff so she doesn't have to."

But Camila was adamant that "it's not necessary" for her mother-in-law to carry on that tradition and that the couple would be able to figure things out by themselves.

However, the mother-in-law continued to push Camila until she agreed. This led the poster's daughter to accuse her of "not respecting [Camila's] wishes" and "pressuring" her to let her come help with the baby.

The poster said she continued talking to her son and his wife "until she said it's okay for me to help. They left after dinner. My daughter stayed a bit over because she wanted to talk to me. She said I was overstepping because Camila was obviously very uncomfortable with me staying over, and that will add stress to her."

Georgia Witkin, a clinical psychologist and director of psychological services at Progyny, a fertility benefits management company, has helped women experiencing the challenges of early parenthood. She told Newsweek that while pregnancy is a joyous time, it's common for friends and family to go a little too far with their excitement, often without realizing it.

"To avoid overstepping, make sure you aren't offering too much unsolicited advice," Witkin said. "Don't ask too many intrusive questions or constantly check in on their well-being.

"I would also suggest that anyone who is a new parent, communicate openly with parents and in-laws. If you know what you need and want from a family member, tell them directly," she said. "Being direct should make it clear to people where the boundary lies and prevent them from going too far."

After the Reddit poster was criticized by her daughter, she went on the platform to gain more perspective. Her post has received over 7,300 votes and over 2,000 comments, most of which agreed with the daughter.

One person commented: "Even if you just want to help out, you were rude, insulting and badgering."

Another wrote: "Stop trying to control your DIL. You basically bullied her into letting you have your way. You stumped all over her boundary. Back off! If she wants your help then she will ask."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to u/Ill-Role-5933 for comment via direct message.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured in Newsweek.