Woman Backed for Proving That Pilates Does Work for Fat Loss Over HIIT

For anyone hoping to lose weight, they might dread the idea of a grueling physical workout, but one woman has shown that it's all about working out smarter, not harder.

After doing high intensity interval training (HIIT) for three months and losing a credible 15 pounds, Taylor Bailey noticed that her weight started to plateau in January 2023, and she wasn't seeing as much change happening.

The Boston, Massachusetts, resident decided to swap her intense workouts for a softer approach, so she took up Pilates instead. Much to her amazement, her body appeared toned and sculpted following three months of the exercise.

Taylor Bailey sharing the image of herself after 3 months of HIIT on the left, compared to 3 months of Pilates on the right. Bailey has been amazed by how toned her body has become from Pilates. @taylorswindlebailey

It wasn't just Bailey who was left incredulous by the results, however, as she shared a clip on TikTok (@taylorswindlebailey) saying that her "husband and the rest of America" think that doing HIIT "is the only way to work out."

In the viral video, Bailey compares an image of herself after three months of HIIT workouts, to her body after three months of Pilates to prove her husband wrong. Speaking in the video, she says that her "husband says that Pilates doesn't do anything," but the images speak for themselves.

The TikTok video has left many people amazed by the results from Pilates, which is often regarded as a gentler exercise routine, comprising of stretches and breathing techniques. Although, the estimated 9.75 million Americans who regularly practice the routine certainly see the benefits of doing it.

Certified personal trainer and founder of Wellness+ Studio in New York City, Eva Peña explained that while Pilates is less rigorous and does less damage to the joints, it is great for toning up and engaging muscles.

"Pilates is built on working around a healthy spine, and the first requirement of which is an awareness of your body and the ability to engage muscles and posture," Peña told Newsweek.

"To practice Pilates properly and safely, you must have full mind-body engagement, which forces you to work at 100 percent capacity, without the need for high impact or excessive movements which can damage joints.

"There are several reasons why Pilates may have helped [Bailey] lose more weight than HIIT. It can help you expend more energy during a workout because you must be extremely focused and activated.

"This woman likely experienced greater mind-body awareness and engagement than while doing HIIT workouts, where she probably just focused on trying to complete the exercises, without much attention to the quality of performance."

Peña also noted that Bailey might have been at a plateau after doing HIIT for three months, or she was potentially overtraining. Switching up the workout routine can reinvigorate the momentum and allow someone to reap the benefits.

Peña continued: "She may also have made changes to her nutrition as a result of switching to Pilates, since her body was experiencing less intensity, and her energy intake changed accordingly."

Since Bailey posted the video on TikTok in April, it has amassed over 1.3 million views and more than 116,000 likes. Hundreds of social media users have also commented on the post with their own Pilates success stories.

One person commented: "can you share us your program and how you eat, you look absolutely incredible!"

Another TikTok user wrote: "Pilates is the only thing that has helped me lose the weight, I couldn't with cardio and lifting."

Many people also commented on the video to point out how difficult Pilates can be, which is why it gives such great results.

"I used to work at a studio, I LOVED when husbands would come thinking it was just a cute hobby, and have to leave to take breaks multiple times," wrote one TikToker.

Another person replied: "Let's have him do Pilates and see what he thinks about it. I bet it would be hard for him to keep up."

