Woman Quits Job After 3 Days, Internet Applauds Her Reasons: 'Toxic Place'

A woman's manager has come under fire after she claimed on social media that she'd been "bullied" out of her new role.

The woman took to Reddit to outline the reasons why she'd left her job, which included her "toxic boss," after only three days. She's since been flooded with praise online for walking away from an unpleasant environment.

In a post titled "I quit in 3 days," the woman wrote: "I started working for a company on Monday. On Wednesday, the boss called me in to chew me out and it led to me quitting." The Redditor then went on to share her version of events.

"He questioned why I wasn't doing work when it was piling up," she wrote. "[Although] he had never assigned me any work, it was my colleague and mentor who assigned me work, which I was in fact doing.

"He then questioned why I didn't stay back to complete the work I was given, and why I was so slow, when I was still learning, and my mentor had also advised me to go home when our office hours end," she added.

The woman said that she wasn't given any deadlines by her manager to indicate that she needed to work at a quicker pace. She then shared that her boss had questioned her mental health, which turned out to be the final straw and what encouraged her to move on.

"He also asked me, rather condescendingly, if I have a mental health condition. I said nothing I had been diagnosed with, which was the truth. He then accused me of skirting the topic and demanded an answer once again," she explained.

The woman recalled telling her boss that she had actually been prescribed antidepressants a long time ago, but that she had stopped taking them more than half a year ago.

She summarized his response: "He told me that I should have declared this to him during our interview so that he could make the decision as to whether he should hire me."

"I'm pretty sure that is against the law," the Redditor wrote, before going on to share that she had also been told off for "disappearing for ages," even though she'd only been to the bathroom.

Before resigning, the woman had raised her boss' unreasonable approach to him, but he simply brushed off her complaints and called her argumentative. The heated conversation came to a boiling point when the woman decided to hand her notice in.

"He then told me that he was giving me until tomorrow to decide if I am able to work there. I told him that I didn't need till tomorrow, and said that I was resigning effectively immediately."

Expert Verdict: She Did The Right Thing

Management consultant and lecturer Christine Spadafor, and HR manager Aristida Markauskaite both backed the Redditor for resigning on the spot.

"Did she do the right thing? Yes! Actually, she might have even stayed one day too long in this hyper-toxic corporate culture. Don't walk away, RUN," Spadafor, a strategic leadership lecturer at Dartmouth College, told Newsweek.

"The boss is the one who should be gone, not her. The situation as presented illustrates a punishing, degrading, unprofessional, hostile, and abusive culture pervasive throughout the company, which starts at the top with the CEO and the board."

"There's a long list of worst practices in this company including, extreme toxic culture that incentivizes bad behavior, and incompetent and abusive leadership," she added.

The lecturer went on to tell Newsweek that no employee is obligated to answer any questions revolving around their mental health or bathroom breaks at work.

"It's an invasion of privacy and none of the boss' business," Spadafor explained.

RatePunk's HR lead Markauskaite told Newsweek the same thing: "You absolutely did the right thing resigning immediately. Getting away from this kind of people as fast as possible is the only solution I can recommend.

"You will never win against a person with this type of character, and they will never take your feelings or situation into consideration when a problem arises.

"There's no arguing against bosses like this, and while several things from the conversation even warrant legal action against the employer, it is probably not worth it," she added.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on July 27 by u/QueenMangosteen, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 91 percent of the users that engaged with it and commented on more than 2,000 times. The internet has pretty unanimously slammed the woman's boss for his demeanor and praised her for walking away.

"Honestly, I think the manager needs to be put on some meds," one user wrote.

"You do not have to declare medical conditions if you do not want to. What the boss did here is unethical and illegal. Complain to L&I if your state has one," another user added.

