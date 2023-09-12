Woman Records Herself Sleep-Talking, and No One Can Believe What She Says

People have been in stitches after a woman shared how her sleep-talking reveals a lot about her job.

In a video that has been dubbed proof she is "literally working overtime," Sabrina Lod got over 616,000 views as she shared the recordings of her talking in her sleep.

While sleep-talking is relatively common, Lod's recordings bring a corporate twist as she appears to be saying common customer-service phrases.

"So let me know if you need anything and have a great day," said her voice in one part of the recording.

While another played her saying: "Have a great day everyone," and one simply recorded "Thank you."

In the caption, Lod revealed that she works in customer service, explaining why she might be uttering the phrases more commonly heard in a workplace setting. She joked: "Client service voice and all."

Theresa Schnorbach is a psychologist and sleep scientist who works for Emma—The Sleep Company. She told Newsweek: "Two out of three people talk in their sleep. Sleep-talking is a fairly common abnormal sleep activity—what we call parasomnia."

Sleep-talking occurs during all stages of sleep, including REM (rapid eye movement) which is associated with vivid dreaming, and non-REM, associated with being slightly more awake.

"Incidents of sleep-talking range from single speech to whole discussions with no recall," explained Schnorbach. "Sleep-talking is usually easier to understand in the early phases of sleep and will sound more like moaning and groaning in later stages of the sleep cycle."

There is little research into the causes, but some theories say that it may be caused by lack of sleep or disruption in the environment, such as temperature or light.

"Sleep-talking appears to be more common in those with underlying mental-health conditions and it is thought to occur more frequently in those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder," said Schnorbach, before adding: "If you're concerned about your sleep-talking, I would recommend visiting your doctor."

But does our sleep-talking really relate to our waking life? Schnorbach explained that sometimes it can.

"The content of sleep-talking may or may not be related to a person's life and, while some research suggests that it is sometimes linked to dreams, not all sleep-talking appears to be tightly linked to dream activities," she said.

In hundreds of comments, TikTok users shared their reactions to the midnight mumblings.

"Put this on your resume girl," suggested Hannah, while user S said: "I wanna try this but I'm scared of what I'll hear."

TikToker Katie wrote: "Ok this is hilarious. Also, I'm sorry you're working in your sleep."

Newsweek reached out to @sabrinalodd for comment via email.