On the Internet

Woman Records Herself Sleep-Talking, and No One Can Believe What She Says

By
On the Internet Viral Trends TikTok Online

People have been in stitches after a woman shared how her sleep-talking reveals a lot about her job.

In a video that has been dubbed proof she is "literally working overtime," Sabrina Lod got over 616,000 views as she shared the recordings of her talking in her sleep.

While sleep-talking is relatively common, Lod's recordings bring a corporate twist as she appears to be saying common customer-service phrases.

Woman asleep, office phone
A file photo of a woman asleep in bed, with a picture of a phone and headphone in an office (inset). A woman's recording of her utterances while asleep has had the internet collapsing in laughter. Wavebreakmedia/Chainarong Prasertthai/Getty Images

"So let me know if you need anything and have a great day," said her voice in one part of the recording.

While another played her saying: "Have a great day everyone," and one simply recorded "Thank you."

In the caption, Lod revealed that she works in customer service, explaining why she might be uttering the phrases more commonly heard in a workplace setting. She joked: "Client service voice and all."

@sabrinalodd

client service voice and all💀

♬ original sound - Sabrina lod💙

Theresa Schnorbach is a psychologist and sleep scientist who works for Emma—The Sleep Company. She told Newsweek: "Two out of three people talk in their sleep. Sleep-talking is a fairly common abnormal sleep activity—what we call parasomnia."

Sleep-talking occurs during all stages of sleep, including REM (rapid eye movement) which is associated with vivid dreaming, and non-REM, associated with being slightly more awake.

"Incidents of sleep-talking range from single speech to whole discussions with no recall," explained Schnorbach. "Sleep-talking is usually easier to understand in the early phases of sleep and will sound more like moaning and groaning in later stages of the sleep cycle."

There is little research into the causes, but some theories say that it may be caused by lack of sleep or disruption in the environment, such as temperature or light.

"Sleep-talking appears to be more common in those with underlying mental-health conditions and it is thought to occur more frequently in those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder," said Schnorbach, before adding: "If you're concerned about your sleep-talking, I would recommend visiting your doctor."

But does our sleep-talking really relate to our waking life? Schnorbach explained that sometimes it can.

"The content of sleep-talking may or may not be related to a person's life and, while some research suggests that it is sometimes linked to dreams, not all sleep-talking appears to be tightly linked to dream activities," she said.

In hundreds of comments, TikTok users shared their reactions to the midnight mumblings.

"Put this on your resume girl," suggested Hannah, while user S said: "I wanna try this but I'm scared of what I'll hear."

TikToker Katie wrote: "Ok this is hilarious. Also, I'm sorry you're working in your sleep."

Newsweek reached out to @sabrinalodd for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC