Woman Recreating Grandma's Viral 40-Year-Old Tradition Applauded—'Invested'

A TikTok user has gone viral after sharing her grandma's 40-year-old candle, and now she's trying to recreate her own, using different colors of candles and a metal can.

The post was shared on the platform earlier in June, under the username @taylorunderhill, and has received more than 1 million views. In it, the woman shared an update on her project, which featured a clip of a melting blue candle dripping over a Diet Coke can, which she then tops with a pink candle.

The woman can be heard saying: "OK, so here is an update on where we're at with the candle. I let it burn for about an hour here in this video. It was starting to puddle up. I could take a needle down the side of it and let it drip, but I decided I wanted to wait a little bit longer before I did that because I was curious to see if it would go over. This is two hours into it and it still hasn't gone over [the can]."

Since it was taking too long, she eventually decided to go with the needle idea, and the candle started dripping on the side of the can. The woman then melted the top of the candle and the bottom of another candle that she placed on top, and started melting to create a multicolor effect.

While it's not an item of necessity, candles are very common in Americans' shopping carts. In fact, in the U.S., shops offer over 10,000 different candle scents to consumers. The National Candle Association estimates that more than 1 billion pounds of wax are used in producing the candles sold each year in the United States.

"The retail price of a candle generally ranges from approximately $1.99 for a votive to $35 for a large pillar or jar candle. Impactfully scented candles in exceptionally beautiful containers and elaborate boxes can be $200 or more," the association's website says.

The video quickly gained popularity on TikTok, attracting 44,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Bigstunnnnnah, commented: "playing with candles gave me Pyromania and I personally don't allow myself to buy any candle." And Kat asked: "Wouldn't it be easier to put the can upside down so the candle sits perfectly?" Boymomtravels added: "I'm so invested. I'll be here for the next 40 years!"

..SarahChapman.. wrote: "Just melt wax and pour over it....if you're going to be impatient.." And Katiebanzaca posted: "The fact that it's tilted I can't handle it."

Another user, kiera, commented: "When I was younger everyone knew not to touch my grandpas wax drippings. like fragile works of art." And iamyournoose wrote: "I had never heard of this before I saw you, but I started my own!"

NeelTheSphynx added: "I think maybe you need to start with some tall stick candles that'll have lots of drips that come straight down the whole time. just to get it started."

