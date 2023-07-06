Woman Refusing to Help Hiker Stranded During a Storm Backed: 'Drove Away'

A woman received an influx of support online after explaining why she refused to help a stranded hiker during a storm.

The woman wrote on Reddit's "Am I The A******" channel that she had been hiking in an unspecified Australian bush range when she was approached by a woman while attempting to get into her car and leave. The Redditor, who said the woman made her uneasy, was backed on the platform after revealing the reason why was eager to get away from her.

"I am an avid hiker in Australia. Last week I encountered a middle-aged woman, around 50 years old as I was coming off a trail," the 23-year-old woman wrote. "She was walking in my direction as I came out of the bush. It was strange to see her, this was an intermediate collection of trails at best, it was difficult even for me at worst and she didn't look athletic. The point is, my 'weird' radar was going off.

"She walked up to me and stopped, standing too close for my comfort, gestured toward the clearing where my car was parked, and asked whether it was my car. No greeting or anything. When I looked over something made me uncomfortable, there were no cars other than mine in sight," she said.

The Redditor recounted how she responded to the woman's strange request: "I let her know that, yes, it was my car, to which she responded something like 'perfect, there's a storm coming, I can't be caught in it and I need to get home.' It seemed like she had already decided what would happen."

To make the encounter even more eerie, the stranger then began walking to the Redditor's car without waiting for an answer. The Redditor said in her shocking post that she felt the woman would have hopped straight into her car if she hadn't locked the doors in advance.

She revealed later in the post that she was "scared for [her] safety in that moment."

"As she was walking over to it, I went after her trying to explain that I wasn't sure it was a good idea for her to hitch a ride. I was talking to a brick wall until she realized the car was locked, at which point she turned around with this look of anger and frustration on her face," the Redditor wrote.

The stranger then started "ranting" in a state of urgency that she needs to get home because a storm is coming and she would get caught in it, further alarming the Redditor, who said she was confused and "a little scared, as this woman was now a barrier between me and my vehicle."

She trusted her gut and immediately drove away, leaving the stranger behind. As soon she was back in cell range, she called fire and rescue who said that they would send someone out to look for the supposedly stranded woman.

Always Put Your Safety First

Justin Insalaco, a retired police officer who now specializes in technologies and strategies for keeping communities safe, told Newsweek that the Redditor "didn't mess up. She did exactly what her gut told her to do. When I chat with folks about staying safe, I always say, listen to your gut feelings.

"Those fight-or-flight instincts from our ancestors still come in handy. They might not save us from wild beasts these days, but they still protect us from trouble," Insalaco said.

"The woman handled the situation well. She put distance between herself and the other woman with the car. Her doors were locked so that the other woman couldn't get in. She spoke calmly to her, which is exactly right. You never know, if she had mental health issues, being calm and kind can help keep things from spiraling out of control."

Insalaco said that he usually advises against letting strangers into people's cars.

"Hitchhikers aren't the horror movie villains some people think, but she was acting weird and made you uncomfortable. It's a struggle between wanting to help and being smart about your safety," he said.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared on Reddit on June 29, the post has been upvoted by 94 percent of the users who engaged with it and was commented on more than 3,700 times.

The vast majority of the Redditors who reacted to the post backed the woman for keeping herself safe from the persistent stranger.

"I think calling fire and rescue was a kind thing to do," one Reddit user wrote.

"Yeah that whole situation didn't sound or feel safe. Better to let a professional handle it," another user said.

