Pet Dilemma

Woman Refuses to Give Up Seat on Plane for 'Emotional Support' Pitbull

By
Pet Dilemma Dogs Pets Animals Animal behavior

Delta Air Lines has issued an apology to a woman who was asked by another passenger to give up her seat for an "emotional support" pitbull.

TV writer Kiana Fowlkes took to Twitter to detail what unfolded during her Delta flight from LAX to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 18.

U.S. airlines have not been required to transport emotional support animals since 2020, bringing an end to a time when horses, pigs and even peacocks were brought onboard by passengers for psychological reasons.

Under the current rules governed by the Department of Transportation, only dogs qualify as service animals. Yet while the rules may have been simplified, three years on, it would appear the system is still experiencing problems.

The dog on board the flight.
Kiana Fowlkes was shocked after being asked to give up her seat for the woman's dog. What followed was an uncomfortable 4-and-a-half hour flight. Kiana Fowlkes

Fowlkes was surprised, to say the least, by what she found when she boarded her recent Delta flight. "There was a dog in my seat," she told Newsweek. "The woman asked if I would give up my seat for the dog. I immediately said no."

She said that the dog's owner reacted as if she was being "unreasonable" at not wanting to give up her seat to the canine. "I don't know where she expected me to go," Fowlkes said. "I was honestly shocked."

Fowlkes said she went to the back of the plane to speak to a member of staff about the situation but they "offered little to nothing" to help. As a result, she said both she and the woman sitting on the aisle were "forced" to sit through an entire four-and-a-half-hour flight next to a woman with a pitbull on her lap.

While she was keen to stress that the dog was "fine and non problematic" on the flight, both she and the other woman sitting on the other side had to contend with dog hair, the canine becoming increasingly restless and the fact the woman made multiple trips to the bathroom with her dog in tow.

Fowlkes also alleges that the dog owner used a vape pen on the flight, despite their use being banned on flights.

Fowlkes remains skeptical as to whether the pitbull was actually a service dog.

"She kept saying it's emotional support," Fowlkes said. "She said she had service animal paperwork but no vest on the dog to identify it? The dog was still a puppy, and not fully trained. She never stated what she needed the dog for. Service animals also lay on the ground and are trained to fit in the space on the plane."

Fowlkes is keen to stress that she is not opposed to emotional support animals or service animals being on flights "as long as they're actually training and not encroaching."

The "emotional support" pitbull on her flight.
The "emotional support" pitbull on her flight. The dog's owner claimed to have paperwork showing the canine was a service animal. Kiana Fowlkes

However, she's not convinced this pitbull falls into that category. According to Delta guidelines, service animals are only accepted in cabins for "qualified individuals with a disability" and only "trained service animals that are dogs" are allowed.

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines told Newsweek the incident is now being investigated. "With the exception of approved service animals, Delta requires that all pets brought on-board must be able to fit in a small, ventilated pet carrier that fits under the seat in front of you," the spokesperson said.

"What is displayed in these videos ... is both in violation of Delta and federal policy. We are currently conducting an internal investigation and apologize to the customers inconvenienced by this situation."

Reflecting on the experience, Fawlkes said: "I just think that this is all unfortunate and very uncomfortable for me and the woman in the aisle seat."

"I really wish the flight attendants had stepped up but also fully understand that they are being attacked on flights everyday by customers," she added. "In the end it's on Delta to make sure their staff feels empowered to do their jobs and enforce the rules and to ensure their paying customers have safe and comfortable flights."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC