Woman Refusing To Attend Sister-In-Law's Wedding Over Dress Code Praised

A bride has been widely slammed after she became angry that her pregnant sister-in-law would not be attending her wedding due to the event's strict dress code.

In a viral post shared to Reddit by user throwawaythechanges, the Redditor explained that her sister-in-law, 36, has a dress code that would be "complicated" to adhere to.

The conflict between the pair arose from the fact the Reddit user is 34 weeks pregnant and overheats very quickly and the setting of the wedding would be bad for her health.

Her sister-in-law's wedding in the Southern has a dress code that is black tie, long sleeves, and floor-length gowns. The Redditor explained that the event was being held entirely outside and that she could not be out in that heat for up to eight hours.

Southern states such as Louisiana and Texas have recorded record temperatures in 2023 and at one point in August 22 states had been placed under official heat alerts, affecting around 130 million people.

The Redditor claimed to have tried for a compromise, but that the sister-in-law was "adamant" about what she wanted.

Throwawaythechanges explained: "I told her yesterday that I cannot attend her wedding if she is not going to budge even slightly on the dress code.

"I told her she has the right to have her wedding exactly how she wants it, for it to be her perfect day, but I have the right to look out for my own health."

The Reddit user continue: "She freaked out at me and told me I was being incredibly selfish and that 'for once it isn't about me and my f****** baby,' which she only said because she's jealous I'm having the first grandchild and she felt like she should have had a baby before me and my husband.

"Since then, my husband's side of the family has told me I'm being selfish and to just compromise one day to keep the peace. I don't think I should need to compromise my health for her wedding."

Zoe Burke, a leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk told Newsweek: "Dress codes are rising in popularity.

"It's helpful to have a dress code for your event so people know what style of outfit to turn up in, and you can make sure your guests are dressed appropriately for the surroundings. That being said, they are usually more of a guide and not so specific. You might suggest the style of clothing or a color theme, but it's rare to be more granular than that.

"This dress code is quite specific and perhaps isn't taking the climate into account. When hosting a wedding, your guests' comfort and enjoyment is paramount—it's important to make sure they are happy, so bear factors such as the location and weather in mind if you choose to set a dress code."

Since being shared on Monday, September 4, the post has attracted 8,400 upvotes and around 3,400 comments.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the post were disgusted by the bride's behavior and backed the poster.

Reddit user Yellange, whose comment was upvoted 14,900 times, said: "NTA (Not The A******). Grabbing popcorn and waiting to see how many people actually adhere to said dress code. Please let us know."

Madlyqueen added: "I absolutely would have RSVP'd no to this one for the same reasons. If they wanted it to be outside, they should have made more allowances on the sleeves. If they wanted sleeves, they should have it indoors."

While SecondhandCoke commented: "It's not appropriate for outdoors. Indoors after six months (pregnant). Period. I wouldn't want to be seen at the sister-in-law's wedding. Sounds tacky."

