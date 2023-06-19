Woman Refusing to Let Ex 'Pitch In' to Buy Son Car Applauded

A woman has been backed over her refusal to let her ex "pitch in" on the purchase of a car for their teenage son.

The Reddit post was shared on June 12 under the handle u/TimeRemarkable6641. In it, the unhappy mom wrote that her ex is offering to pay a token $80 toward the car for their 16-year-old son. This is despite the fact the vehicle is setting her back $34,000 in total. So, she's refusing to agree to tell their son "we bought it together," which has angered her ex and his family.

Stock images of a couple who are unhappy with one another and (inset top left) of a price sign on a car. A woman is being praised on Reddit for rejecting her ex's token gesture towards the purchase of a car for their son. clean_fotos/XiXinXing/GETTY

Money, or the lack of it, can be a source of considerable tension among couples, leading to arguments that can have a detrimental effect on any offspring. A 2011 study from the Journal of Adolescence highlighted how parents arguing over money matters can damage the mental health of their kids.

The results showed that young people can struggle with depression and other "problem behaviors" as a result, with the problems found most prominently among teens. Parents struggling with "money-related chronic stress" were found to have a particularly fraught relationship with their children.

Money appears to be at the heart of this particular dad's struggles and his inability effectively bond with his son. According to the mom, her son's dad was "absent" for much of the early period of his life, before eventually reconnecting and sharing custody of the boy.

During that time, the mom trained to become an obstetric sonographer. This meant she was able to "upgrade" her standard of living and "provide a better life" for their son. By contrast, her ex "still lives at home, doesn't have a car, and constantly switches retail jobs."

Their son is now due to turn 17, and the poster wants to spend money on a car for him. However, upon hearing the plan, her ex's sister has contacted her to ask that she hold off.

"She said it makes her brother look bad since he doesn't have a car and it would crush him to know that his son has a brand new paid off car while he barely scrapes by," the mom wrote.

The poster refused to back down, though. This made her ex's sister come back to her with an alternative "compromise" on the issue: the dad would pay $80 toward the car. "Then we could tell our son we bought it together and he feels like his dad pitched in," the mom wrote. "I told her no thanks."

The ex's sister reacted badly to this. She told the poster that it would have helped bring dad and son "closer" as they "don't have much of a relationship." With the situation in danger of boiling over into an argument her teenage son could well hear, the woman has been left wondering if she made a mistake in saying no.

Janita Daggy, a licensed professional counselor with Thriveworks, told Newsweek that it was a little more complicated than that. "There are complex dynamics of co-parenting where financial matters often become a source of tension," she said. "Refusing her ex-partner's contribution towards purchasing a car for their son, raises important questions surrounding parental responsibilities, communication, and the well-being of the child."

Daggy added: "While the mother may have legitimate concerns about the father's support, it is essential to consider the potential benefits of allowing the father's contribution. The father's participation can foster a sense of involvement, responsibility, and connection. It can foster a stronger bond, which could be beneficial for the child's emotional well-being."

Daggy said it was crucial for all parties involved to address the situation with "empathy and understanding" to reach a positive conclusion. "By focusing on the child's needs and maintaining a cooperative approach, a compromise can be reached that acknowledges both the mother's concerns and the father's involvement," Daggy added.

The response was less forgiving on social media, as many on Reddit sided firmly with the mom. "Your money, do what you want. Tell your ex to buy some fuzzy dice or whatever," one wrote. "If he wants to pitch in and his sister tell them each to pony up the $11.3k."

A second commented: "Your son is a smart kid. He's not going to be fooled into believing dear old dad came through."

A third user added: "If he wants to contribute, he can pay for the monthly insurance or buy some fun accessory for the car. You worked hard to buy your son a car, and your ex should be happy you can provide for your son."

A fourth wrote: "You put in the work to earn what you need to take care of your son how you see fit. Dad hasn't - that's his problem, not yours."

Newsweek reached out to u/TimeRemarkable6641 via Reddit for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.